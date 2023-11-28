Samsung Galaxy A05, with 50MP camera, launched in India; Check price, availability, specifications

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A05, the latest addition to its Galaxy A series. The smartphone comes as a budget segment entry, starting in the sub-Rs. 10000 price point and flaunts features such as a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 50MP wide-angle camera. The smartphone is now available to buy, and if you are looking for a budget smartphone from Samsung, then you should know its price, specification, and availability. Check the details below.

Akshay S Rao, Category Head (Mid & High Smartphones), Samsung, said at its launch, "Galaxy A05 is an awesome blend of powerful technology and affordability without compromise. Dedicated to meaningful innovation, this device boasts a massive 5000 mAh battery, an impressive 6.7” inch HD+ display, MediaTek G85 processor and much more, along with the iconic Galaxy signature design".

Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications

Performance-wise, the Galaxy A05 is fueled by the MediaTek G85 processor. With storage variants of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, coupled with the RAM Plus feature offering up to 6GB of extra virtual RAM, the company claims that the device ensures smooth app operation and enhances multitasking capabilities.

It features a 6.7-inch HD PLS LCD display with an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, a plastic back and frame, and a single SIM (Nano-SIM) or dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) option. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Samsung Galaxy A05 sports a dual rear camera setup, which visually is in accordance with the recent camera module change for all Galaxy devices. The rear stack comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with a 25W charger. Interestingly, it features a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 for connectivity.

With the popular Galaxy signature design, sturdy frame, and three refreshing colors—Light Green, Silver, and Black—the Galaxy A05 offers an appealing aesthetic. The inclusion of Face Unlock adds an extra layer of convenience, eliminating the need for complicated passwords or unlocking patterns.

Samsung Galaxy A05 price and availability

Moreover, the Galaxy A05 is future-ready with 4 years of security updates and 2 generations of OS upgrades. Priced at INR 12,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, the device is available at Samsung exclusive and retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online portals. Special offers include No-cost EMI with Samsung Finance+ and attractive EMI options with banks and NBFCs, starting from INR 875 per month. Additionally, consumers can avail a limited-time cashback of INR 1000 using SBI credit cards.

