Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to be launched on August 7; take a sneak peek

Samsung has just launched two foldable smartphones, Samsung Galazy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked event last week and already it is all set to launch yet another smartphone in market. The new smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G and it will be launched on August 7, 2023, in India.

Camera:

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. Galaxy F34 5G will also sport Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

Display:

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a massive 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. With Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing.

Battery:

Galaxy F34 5G will come with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge-watching. With a battery life that will last up to 2 days, the smartphone will let users stay connected, entertained, and productive without interruption.

Design:

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a premium and signature Galaxy design and come in 2 new colours - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Other features:

The Voice Focus feature will minimize background noise during voice and video calls, ensuring crystal-clear conversations.

Galaxy F34 5G will come with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature, which tokenizes and stores your credit and debit cards on the phone, so that the next time you forget to carry your wallet, you can simply pay with your smartphone.

Samsung will be providing up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.