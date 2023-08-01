Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to be launched on August 7; take a sneak peek

Samsung will launch the Galaxy F34 5G on August 7, 2023. Check out all the details here.

With Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Samsung sets big target in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
1/6 Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile Experience Business T M Roh has said that the company aims to increase its market share to 50 per cent with the launch of Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 in the super premium segment from 35 per cent at present. (Technizo Concept / Super Roader)
2/6 "In the super premium segment, the Samsung foldable has about 35 per cent market share in the entire Indian market. And now with the launch of Fold 5 and Flip 5, we are now targeting over 50 per cent in the USD-1,000 or higher super premium segment in India," Roh said. (Samsung)
Samsung
3/6 According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung led the overall India market with 20 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2023 and its share in the ultra premium category, which is devices above 45,000 apiece, increased by 247 per cent on a year-over-year basis. (Samsung)
Roh said that India was earlier very sensitive to innovation but it has also become very open and receptive to innovation leading to a rapid increase in demand for high-end smartphones.
4/6 Roh said that India was earlier very sensitive to innovation but it has also become very open and receptive to innovation leading to a rapid increase in demand for high-end smartphones. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
5/6 "Now, the India market is sensitive to innovation. It's also very open and receptive to innovation. And also, the usage of the mobile device is also quite long. Also, another trend that we are seeing coming out of the Indian market is a very rapidly rising demand for high-end premium products," Roh said.  (Samsung)
image caption
6/6 The Galaxy Fold 5 is priced between 1.54 lakh and 1.85 lakh, depends up on the internal storage capacity which ranges from 256 GB to 1 TB while the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 will be available in the price range of 99,999 and 1,09,999.   (Unsplash)
All you want to know about the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G.

Samsung has just launched two foldable smartphones, Samsung Galazy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked event last week and already it is all set to launch yet another smartphone in market. The new smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G and it will be launched on August 7, 2023, in India.

Camera:

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. Galaxy F34 5G will also sport Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

Display:

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a massive 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. With Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing.

Battery:

Galaxy F34 5G will come with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge-watching. With a battery life that will last up to 2 days, the smartphone will let users stay connected, entertained, and productive without interruption.

Design:

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a premium and signature Galaxy design and come in 2 new colours - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Other features:

The Voice Focus feature will minimize background noise during voice and video calls, ensuring crystal-clear conversations. 

Galaxy F34 5G will come with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature, which tokenizes and stores your credit and debit cards on the phone, so that the next time you forget to carry your wallet, you can simply pay with your smartphone.

Samsung will be providing up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

 

