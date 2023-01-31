    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 hit by leak at AT&T ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked launch event; check price

    Right before the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for tomorrow, February 1, some big leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced. Find out what they are.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 31 2023, 13:59 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    View all Images
    Know all about the recent Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks. (Slashleaks)

    Tomorrow, February 1, Samsung will be hosting its annual Galaxy Unpacked event where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S23 series being launched by the company. Through various leaks and rumors, we know quite a bit about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series devices. From their internal specifications to India prices, there is not much left to the imagination. But even more information has just leaked, one day ahead of the launch and you need to know about it.

    An AT&T store in Atlanta, USA, accidentally leaked crucial information about the upcoming smartphones. It put up photos of the Galaxy S series on its website revealing specifications, features and the colors of the devices, as per a report by CNET.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications leaked

    The leaked information pertains to the base model of Galaxy S23. According to the report, the smartphone is going to get four colorways of green, cream, lavender and a grayish/black Phantom. The poster also revealed that the smartphone gets a “automatic adaptive 6.6-inch display” and a 50MP camera with a cool new feature of “Advance Nightography”. While we are not exactly sure what it could mean, it appears to be a fancy name for the smartphone's improved low-light image processing capabilities. The poster also said that the smartphone will get a large battery which “powers your day”.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    It should be noted that AT&T deleted the page before we could verify any of this information.

    However, this is not all we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. So here is a quick compilation of all the information we know about the upcoming launch event.

    First, it is likely that we will see three smartphones launching today — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra — and among these Ultra will get significant upgrade.

    Second, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to get bigger camera sensors, larger power and volume buttons, and new color variants such as Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Botanic Green. It can also get a 200MP camera, which is a big jump from previous year's 108MP. The design is not likely to see a major change.

    Third, the series is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S23 can get a starting price tag of Rs. 79999, Galaxy S23 Plus at Rs. 89999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be priced at Rs. 114999.

    But it should be noted that all of this information is based on leaks, reports and rumors, and none of the information and features provided about the device here can be confirmed. So, just wait one more day to officially find out what the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S series brings.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 13:59 IST
