    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a contender for the biggest flagship phone and here is whether to skip it or buy it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 15:31 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (HT Tech)

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the most desirable smartphone in the market and there are several good reasons behind it. Other than Samsung's clever marketing, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers almost everything you seek from a smartphone that doesn't have a folding display. It has the newest process, a new 200MP camera sensor, lots of under the hood improvements, and then some more. On the specifications sheet, it even beats Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    So, is it wise to buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra or better to wait? We are yet to review the device but based on the specs sheet and our first impressions, here is what we can say right now.

    Galaxy S23 Ultra: Why you should buy it

    Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is more powerful than the outgoing model's chip and is way more power efficient. That means the Galaxy S23 Ultra can run almost all the apps and games you can throw at it, and it can do so without gulping down battery life.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Big 6.8-inch display: With 1750 nits of peak brightness and a massive 6.8-inch size, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has one of the largest displays of any conventional smartphone. The QuadHD+ resolution is a bonus and the variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz keeps animations smoother on the eyes.

    Superb cameras: Equipped with the 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS, the S23 Ultra is better equipped to take on low light photography. That and the two 10MP telephoto cameras offering up to 100X digital zoom as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera make this the most versatile camera system on any phone today. The front 12MP camera is another great shooter.

    S Pen adds to productivity: The S Pen stylus is a big draw for those who deal with spreadsheets and presentations, or those who simply like to scribble. The Galaxy S23 Ultra holds this S Pen inside its body and even fuses several smart shortcuts for other applications and use cases.

    Good battery life: The 5000mAh battery hasn't changed from the S22 Ultra but the more power efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and better OS optimisation should help with battery life. Our early use cycles have shown much better endurance than last year's model.

    Galaxy S23 Ultra: Why you should not buy it

    More expensive this year: Sadly, all the improvements come at a cost and the Galaxy S23 Ultra sees a price hike of Rs. 15000 on its base variant. That brings it closer to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and farther from the Galaxy S23 Plus.

    Same old design: Despite the refreshed design elements, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks no different from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Bring them together in the same colour and it is hard to tell the difference.

    Not as long supported as iPhone 14 Pro Max: The Galaxy S23 Ultra's arch rival, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is expected to get at least 5 years of OS updates, which is one more than what Samsung promises. Plus, Apple's iOS updates are released timely across the range and markets.

     

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 15:31 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
