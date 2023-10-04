Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched, but price yet to be revealed

Samsung has launched its affordable FE series devices today. The company has introduced Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and Galaxy Buds FE. Fans have been waiting for a long time for the “Fan Edition” series to make its debut. Now, the devices are finally here with new upgrades and modifications. Samsung launched two Galaxy S9 Tabs that come with amazing features. Check what the new tablets have in store for its users.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs

The tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The tab comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an Octa-Core Processor and the tab supports an S Pen that will help creative minds play with its functionalities.

It is backed with 8000mAh which supports 45W fast charging. The tablet comes in two storage variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Its connectivity support includes 5G services, Wi-Fi 6 network, and Bluetooth version 5.3. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE received an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE + specs

The tablet features a 12.4-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The tab comes with an 8 MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP front camera. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is powered by an Octa-Core Processor. The tab comes with various creative tools and apps such as Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Pain, and more. It also supports S Pen to improve creativity.

It is backed with 10090mAh which supports 45W fast charging. It gives up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet comes in two storage variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Its connectivity support includes 5G services, Wi-Fi 6 network, and Bluetooth version 5.3. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ also received an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Both new Samsung Galaxy Tabs will be available in four colors: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.

Samsung will reveal the prices of these products later today.

