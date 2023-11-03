Smartphone launches in November 2023: Lava Blaze 2, iQOO 12, Oppo A2 and more

The year 2023 experienced some amazing launches, but the year is not over yet and we will get to see some innovative new devices in the coming months. As November has started, tech giants are all ready with their new smartphone launches. This month is expected to be bigger than October. According to reports, some 12 to 15 smartphones are expected to be launched by leading smartphone companies this month. From budget range to premium, you'll get to see whole new smartphone devices. Check the November launch list here.

Smartphone launches in November 2023:

1. Lava Blaze 2: The smartphone was launched yesterday, November 2, 2023, with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. It is a budget-range smartphone which is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 18W charging support, reported GizmoChina. .

2. iQOO 12 series: The smartphone will be launched in China on November 7, 2023. The series will have two smartphones: iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with LPDDR5x RAM.

3. Oppo A2: The Oppo smartphone is expected to be launched on November 11, 2023 in China. It is rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It may be backed with a 5000mAh battery.

4. Vivo X100 Series: It may be launched on November 17, 2023, or alongside iQOO 12. The series is expected to have three smartphones: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

5. Realme GT 5 Pro: The launch date for the smartphone has not been announced, however, it is expected to launch in November. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 5400 mAh battery with could support 100W charging, as reported by GizmoChina.

6. OnePlus 12: The smartphone is expected to be launched by the end of November or December. It is expected to feature a massive 6.82-inch display with 2600nits peak brightness. It may be powered with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

7. Redmi K70 Series: The smartphone is expected to be launched in November month, however, the date has not been announced yet. The series may come with three variants. The high-end pro version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, whereas the Pro version may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

8. Redmi 13C: The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

9. Samsung Galaxy A15: The Samsung smartphone may feature 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be backed by a 5000mAh battery and 25W charging support. It is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chip for 5G version.

10. Honor X50 GT: It is expected to be launched early in November. The smartphone may feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ OLED display and Snapdragon 888 SoC. It may feature a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

11. Infinix Smart 8: Not much about the smartphone has been revealed, however, it is expected to debut in November with a Unisoc T606 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging.

12. Tecno Spark 20 Series: It is expected to have two smartphones under the series with different chipsets. One may feature Helio G85 and the other will have Helio P35 processors.