Icon

Sony Xperia 1 VI to feature in-camera authenticity tech to combat fake AI images threat

Sony Xperia 1 VI is expected to come with a newly announced security feature referred to as in-camera authenticity tech to combat growing concerns about fake AI images

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 14:01 IST
Icon
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony to integrate in-camera authenticity tech to its upcoming Xperia 1 VI to address fake AI images problem. (Representative image) (Sony)
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony to integrate in-camera authenticity tech to its upcoming Xperia 1 VI to address fake AI images problem. (Representative image) (Sony)

The introduction of artificial intelligence has been a boon for several industries but, some people are misusing the capabilities of the technology for exploitation purposes, causing much harm. Recently, we came across growing concerns about fake AI images and videos created in the likeness of celebs. Various nations around the world are taking corrective measures to address the issue, on the other hand, Sony has taken a step forward and introduced a new security feature that is being referred to as the in-camera authenticity tech for their upcoming smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 VI. Know what the Sony Xperia 1 VI may feature and how the authenticity technology will work to fight fake AI images.

Sony Xperia 1 VI features and in-camera authenticity tech

According to a report by NoteBook Check, the Sony Xperia 1 VI may launch as a flagship smartphone in the coming months. Speculations suggest that the smartphone may be developed with titanium and next-gen Gorilla Glass Victus, which may give tough competition to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the Android market.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, Sony is making a significant leap to address the growing concerns over manipulated images with the use of generative AI. The company through a blog post introduced a new security feature in partnership with the Associated Press which is called in-camera authenticity tech that aims to improve the authenticity and credibility of images clicked from their devices.

Sony's in-camera authenticity technology will enable machine-based digital signature to be superimposed on these images indicating they have been clicked by a human and not any AI technology. Sony feature will be present “inside the camera at the moment of capture in the hardware chipset.” The signature will work as a birth certificate for the image and it will specify its authenticity for use.

Sony will likely make available this authenticity technology to Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1, and Alpha 7S III through a firmware update in 2024 spring. Furthermore, it is rumored that the Sony security feature will also be featured in the Sony Xperia 1 VI. The in-camera authenticity tech is almost ready to be rolled out and Sony has recently completed its second round of testing to analyze its capabilities to authenticate AI images.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 13:11 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Sony Xperia 1 VI to feature in-camera authenticity tech to combat fake AI images threat
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon