Sony Xperia 1 VI to feature in-camera authenticity tech to combat fake AI images threat

The introduction of artificial intelligence has been a boon for several industries but, some people are misusing the capabilities of the technology for exploitation purposes, causing much harm. Recently, we came across growing concerns about fake AI images and videos created in the likeness of celebs. Various nations around the world are taking corrective measures to address the issue, on the other hand, Sony has taken a step forward and introduced a new security feature that is being referred to as the in-camera authenticity tech for their upcoming smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 VI. Know what the Sony Xperia 1 VI may feature and how the authenticity technology will work to fight fake AI images.

Sony Xperia 1 VI features and in-camera authenticity tech

According to a report by NoteBook Check, the Sony Xperia 1 VI may launch as a flagship smartphone in the coming months. Speculations suggest that the smartphone may be developed with titanium and next-gen Gorilla Glass Victus, which may give tough competition to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the Android market.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Additionally, Sony is making a significant leap to address the growing concerns over manipulated images with the use of generative AI. The company through a blog post introduced a new security feature in partnership with the Associated Press which is called in-camera authenticity tech that aims to improve the authenticity and credibility of images clicked from their devices.

Sony's in-camera authenticity technology will enable machine-based digital signature to be superimposed on these images indicating they have been clicked by a human and not any AI technology. Sony feature will be present “inside the camera at the moment of capture in the hardware chipset.” The signature will work as a birth certificate for the image and it will specify its authenticity for use.

Sony will likely make available this authenticity technology to Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1, and Alpha 7S III through a firmware update in 2024 spring. Furthermore, it is rumored that the Sony security feature will also be featured in the Sony Xperia 1 VI. The in-camera authenticity tech is almost ready to be rolled out and Sony has recently completed its second round of testing to analyze its capabilities to authenticate AI images.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!