Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions

In a shocking incident in Nashik, Maharashtra, a mobile phone exploded while it was charging inside a house, resulting in a powerful blast. The explosion was so intense that it shattered the glass windows of the house and even damaged vehicles parked on the street. This incident stands out as one of the most powerful mobile explosions ever recorded.

Three individuals at the scene suffered serious injuries due to the explosion. As of now, we do not have information about the make or brand of the exploded phone. However, a crucial detail has emerged regarding the incident. It appears that there was a deodorant bottle near the phone, which contributed to the severity of the explosion. So, when the mobile phone battery exploded, it shattered the deodorant bottle and the liquid in it exploded too.

Deodorants contain highly flammable substances. Even a small spark can lead to a significant explosion when these substances are present. This is believed to be a contributing factor that made the mobile blast particularly dangerous. The incident is currently under investigation, and the injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Warning Signs to Watch For

While you may not always receive a warning, there are some signs to look out for that could indicate your phone is at risk of exploding. If you hear hissing or popping sounds coming from your phone, or if you detect the smell of burning plastic or chemicals, the phone may well be damaged and at risk of exploding. In such cases, avoid putting your face near it, but do unplug it immediately.

Another warning sign is a swollen battery, which can occur if the battery has been damaged or internal components have deteriorated. Watch for changes in your phone's shape, such as a protruding screen, an enlarged seam, or a bulging chassis that prevents the phone from sitting flat on a surface.

How to Prevent Mobile Explosions

While there are steps you can take to reduce strain on your phone's battery, there is limited control over manufacturing defects. Batteries must undergo rigorous testing for faulty components, but poorly made units may still have imperfections that lead to overheating.

Experts strongly advise against charging phones overnight. Prolonged charging can cause overheating and significantly increase the risk of a potential explosion. It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and practice safe charging habits to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also, Remember these essential tips to avoid charging your mobile phone overnight:

Avoid overnight charging to prevent excessive heat buildup.

Listen for unusual sounds or smells and act promptly if you detect them.

Check for signs of a swollen battery or changes in your device's shape.

Choose shorter charging sessions for safety and peace of mind.

Do not charge a phone to 100% capacity. Just charge it to 80% or thereabouts.

By following these precautions, you can reduce the risk of mobile explosions and protect yourself and your property from potential harm.

