Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition in a nod to Chandrayaan-3

Tecno Spark 10 Pro
The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition pays tribute to India's Chandrayaan-3 mission with its celestial-inspired design. (Tecno)

Tecno has just introduced a special version of their Spark 10 Pro smartphone in India. It has been dubbed as the "Moon Explorer Edition." The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer looks a bit different from the regular one, but it has mostly the same features. Tecno is celebrating India's successful Chandrayan-3 Moon mission with this special edition. Let's take a closer look at this exciting new device.

Design and Looks

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition's design is somewhat similar to the Magic Skin Edition released in May this year. The back of the phone has two different colors – the top part is white, and the rest is black. Unlike some other phones, this one doesn't have a camera bump sticking out. It has a sleek and modern look with a glass back and a smooth sand-like finish on it. If you look closely, you'll notice diagonal stripes on the black part of the back. The phone has a square shape and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Specifications

The device boasts a 6.1-inch FHD+ display featuring a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, complemented by an AI lens, while the front camera offers a 32MP snapper for capturing stunning selfies. Internally, the smartphone is powered by the robust Helio G88 SoC, paired with a generous 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM for efficient multitasking. Users can enjoy ample storage with 128GB of internal memory. To keep you going all day, the phone has a big 5,000mAh battery that charges up quickly with 18W fast charging.

Availability and Pricing

If you are interested in this special edition phone, you can pre-order, which will commence on September 7 and the official release date is set for September 15, 2023. The TECNO Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is priced at Rs.11,999.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 12:10 IST
