Triple camera phone under 15000: 10 Best picks for you

Introduction

In the rapidly developing field of smartphone technology, the act of capturing the events that make up our lives has become a vital part of our daily routine. A triple-camera arrangement in smartphones has become the norm as a result of the ongoing development of camera capabilities. This has resulted in an improvement in the quality of photographic experiences for users who are looking for diversity and quality at an affordable price. Products included in this article 27% OFF realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slim Smartphone | 90 Hz Smooth Display (13,917) 21% OFF Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | 50MP Triple AI Camera | 11GB RAM (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) | 128GB Storage | 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Android Upgrades | 20W Charger Included | So Purple (2,534) 33% OFF Redmi 13C (Stardust Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Powered by 4G Mediatek Helio G85 | 90Hz Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (1,471) 38% OFF Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue (4,352) 23% OFF Lava Yuva 2 Pro (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Helio G37| 13 MP AI Triple Camera |Fingerprint Sensor| 5000 mAh Battery| Upto 7GB Expandable RAM (638) 34% OFF Lava Blaze (Glass Black, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Premium Glass Back Design| 13 MP AI Triple Camera |Fingerprint Sensor| 5000 mAh Battery| Upto 6GB Expandable RAM (31) 40% OFF Realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display (19,181) 37% OFF Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) (6,950) 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Black, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 8 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Without Charger (2,131) 44% OFF Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Smoky Teal,4GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger (18,189)

List of Best Selling Products

There is a variety of options available on the market that fall within the price range of ₹15,000, each of which promises to provide excellent performance and unique technological capabilities. The purpose of this all-encompassing guide is to sort through the number of options and give the best 10 choices for triple-camera phonesthat are not only within the price range but also excel in terms of photographic capabilities, performance, and overall value.

One of the reasons why a triple-camera setup is so appealing is that it can provide users with a wide variety of focal lengths and shooting modes. This gives users the opportunity to record a wide variety of subjects, from expansive vistas to fine details, as well as well-lit surroundings to low-light situations. Typically, these configurations include a main lens, a wide-angle lens for taking expansive photographs, and either a depth sensor or a macro lens for improving the ability to focus and perceive depth and depth perception.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

These smartphones are a monument to technical evolution, having sturdy CPUs, abundant RAM, brilliant screens, and long-lasting batteries to ensure a comprehensive user experience. This is in addition to the fact that they showcase the capabilities of their cameras.

Whether you're an ardent photographer wanting a flexible tool for your artistic activities or a daily user wishing for a dependable smartphone that doesn't break the budget, this collection intends to aid in your decision-making process. By exploring the 10 Best 3-Camera Mobiles under 15000, you'll gain ideas about the notable features, performance ratings, and overall value proposition given by each smartphone, eventually supporting you in making an educated and pleasant choice.

Also Read:10 best camera phones under ₹15,000 in 2023: Buying guide

Product Description

realme narzo N53

B0C45N5VPT-1

There are many reasons why the Realme Narzo N53 is unique in its market. Its eye-catching Feather Gold design offers it a sophisticated and beautiful appearance, and its 33W Segment Fastest Charging capabilities guarantee rapid and effective power-ups. Hence, you're always on time to stay connected. As the slimmest phone in its class, it has an elegant and ergonomic design that is simple to grip and transport, making it a noteworthy feature.

Your watching pleasure is enhanced by the 90Hz Smooth Display's fluid and flawless graphics, which guarantee bright colours and seamless transitions for immersive display quality. This triple camera phonebalances speed and storage with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, enabling seamless multitasking and giving you enough room for your data, media, and applications. The Realme Narzo N53 blends style, speed, and utility, making it a desirable option in its class for anyone looking for a combination of performance and aesthetics.

Specifications of realme narzo N53

Brand - realme

Model Name - realme narzo N53

Colour - Feather Gold

Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 13.0

Cellular Technology - 4G

Pros Cons 33W Fast Charging Non-Expandable Storage Slimmest Design Limited Colour Options 90Hz Smooth Display

2. Nokia G42 5G

B0CDXKF7KM-2

The multipurpose Nokia G42 5G smartphone is intended to provide an engaging user experience. It guarantees quick multitasking and fluid performance with its 11GB RAM, which the Snapdragon® 480+ 5G processor powers. Its onboard 128GB storage gives you plenty of room to save files and movies. With its impressive 50MP Triple AI Camera configuration, which produces clear and colourful photographs, you can capture life's moments in breathtaking detail. Longevity is the device's priority, and its sturdy 5000mAh battery ensures prolonged use between charges. Thistriple camera phone guarantees you keep current with the newest features and security improvements with a two-year Android update guarantee. With a 20W charger included, you can power up your gadget quickly and easily, saving you time to use it instead of waiting.

Specifications of Nokia G42 5G

Brand - Nokia

Model Name - Nokia G42 5G

Colour - Purple

Size - 6 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 13.0

Cellular Technology - 5G

Pros Cons Solid Performance Limited Virtual RAM Optimisation Ample Storage Longer Software Update Timing Long Battery Life

3. Xiaomi Redmi 13C

B0CMTTRN8M-3

Redefining smartphone greatness, the Xiaomi Redmi 13C is a slim gadget that houses impressive features. Its potent 4G Mediatek Helio G85 CPU powers its strong performance for daily usage, multitasking, and gaming. Its unique feature, a 90Hz display, guarantees silky-smooth images and improves the way you interact with games, films, and applications. The star of the show is the device's 50MP AI triple camera arrangement, which enables users to take breathtaking pictures with incredible detail and colour accuracy.

This camera system works well in a variety of photographic situations, enabling artistic expression in anything from wide-angle vistas to up-close portraits. The Xiaomi Redmi 13C is an excellent option for individuals looking for an all-around fantastic smartphone experience because it combines cutting-edge processing power, a high-refresh-rate display, and a tremendous camera array. This smartphone is a testament to Xiaomi's commitment to delivering outstanding experiences at an affordable price point.

Specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 13C

Brand - Xiaomi

Model Name - Redmi 13C

Colour - Black

Size - 4 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - MIUI 14, Android 13.0

Cellular Technology - 4G

Pros Cons Mediatek Helio G85 Processor Non-expandable Storage High Refresh Rate Display Powerful Camera System

4. Nokia G21

B09Y99VSSJ-4

Power and durability are combined in the Nordic Blue Nokia G21 Android Smartphone to provide smooth daily usage. With its eye-catching Nordic Blue appearance, this gadget blends fashion and utility. Its dual SIM functionality offers flexible connection choices, making it perfect for easily handling both personal and business contacts. Its remarkable battery life, which may last up to three days on a single charge, is one of its best qualities. This guarantees continuous use even with hectic schedules. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, this triple camera phone offers seamless multitasking along with enough room to store images, movies, and programs. The Nokia G21's sophisticated 50MP triple AI camera system, which can take detailed and vibrant photos in a range of lighting scenarios, is its standout feature. With this smartphone, you can capture amazing photos of close-ups and spectacular views alike.

Specifications of Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

Brand - Nokia

Model Name - NOKIA G21

Colour - Nordic Blue

Size - 6 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 11.0

Cellular Technology - 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, VOLTE

Pros Cons Exceptional Battery Life The display resolution might not match the ultra-high-definition standards Dual SIM Functionality Not suitable for heavy gaming Robust Camera System

5. Lava Yuva 2 Pro

B0BVBHB193-5

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is a feature-rich smartphone designed to satisfy the needs of contemporary consumers. With its powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-Core Helio G37 CPU, this smartphone is perfect for multimedia activities, gaming, and multitasking. It also guarantees a fast and responsive user experience. With the help of the sophisticated 13 MP AI triple camera technology, capture every moment precisely. This camera system offers a variety of high-quality and varied photographic alternatives, from precise landscapes to gorgeous portraits, enabling you to capture your life clearly and express your creativity. With the large battery capacity, you can do more without having to worry about continually charging your device—whether you're streaming movies or surfing the web. Also, the phone has expandable Memory up to 7GB, which gives you more storage for better performance and seamless multitasking.

Specifications of Lava Yuva 2 Pro

Brand - Lava

Model Name - Lava Yuva 2 Pro

Colour - Glass Green

Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 12.0

Cellular Technology - 4G

Pros Cons Expandable RAM It might struggle with very high-demanding tasks Long-Lasting Battery Life Weak Camera Performance in Low Light Integrated fingerprint sensor

6. Lava Blaze

B0BNBZ18X2-6

The Lava Blaze is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a powerful 13 MP AI Triple Camera that shoots incredibly detailed photographs and movies, providing a professional-level photographic experience. Every photo is improved by its sophisticated AI capabilities, which guarantee remarkable clarity and vibrancy. With its lightning-fast fingerprint sensor, the gadget ensures safe access and hassle-free unlocking while preserving the highest level of security.

With a powerful 5000 mAh battery, the Blaze guarantees prolonged use without sacrificing functionality. Its 6GB expandable RAM maximises multitasking, allowing for fluid and effective operation even with resource-intensive programs. Thistriple camera phone easily adjusts to your demands, whether they include gaming, streaming, or managing work-related duties. The Lava Blaze is a monument to innovation, providing a smooth fusion of high-performance features to meet the many needs of contemporary smartphone users.

Specifications of Lava Blaze

Brand - Lava

Model Name - Lava Blaze

Colour - Glass Black

Size - 3 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 12.0

Cellular Technology - 4G

Pros Cons Powerful Camera Configuration Bulkier Design Ample Camera Capacity Limited Internal RAM Expandable RAM

7. Realme narzo 50

B09RMG1M98-7

With its state-of-the-art features, the Realme Narzo 50 stands out among smartphones. This smartphone, with its Helio G96 chipset, guarantees smooth performance for everyday chores as well as gaming. With its 50MP AI triple camera configuration, it offers an immersive photographic experience by capturing rich details and breathtaking clarity. With smooth transitions and improved responsiveness, the 120Hz ultra-smooth display improves images and provides an amazing viewing experience for surfing, gaming, and streaming. Its elegant and ergonomic construction, which fits pleasantly in the hand, accentuates its versatility. For tech fans and regular users looking for a smartphone that combines strength, style, and innovation, the Realme Narzo 50 is a great option because of its strong performance, amazing photography capabilities, and immersive display.

Specifications of Realme narzo 50

Brand - Realme

Model Name - narzo 50

Colour - Speed Black

Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 11.0

Cellular Technology - LTE

Pros Cons 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display Lack of Water Resistance Sleek Design Heavy usage might drain the battery faster Powerful Processor

8. Lava Blaze 5G

B0CBRR54KF-8

With its powerful 8GB RAM and lightning-fast UFS 2.2 128GB storage, the Lava Blaze 5G in Glass Green is the epitome of modern technology and stylish design. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and enough room for your digital life. You may enjoy fast downloads and uninterrupted streaming thanks to its 5G readiness, which catapults you into the future of connection. With its 50MP AI Triple Camera configuration, you can take remarkably detailed pictures that are colourful and clear.

With expandable RAM up to 16GB, this triple camera phone provides adaptability and can adjust to your changing demands for improved performance. Its sleek, bloatware-free Android UI ensures efficiency and a clutter-free environment while embracing a user-friendly experience. Having a charger makes things easier to set up and makes charging more convenient. Redefining what a contemporary smartphone can do, the Lava Blaze 5G combines premium specifications with intelligent functionality.

Specifications of Lava Blaze 5G

Brand - Lava

Model Name - Lava Blaze 5G

Colour - Glass Green

Size - 8 GB Ram + 126 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 13.0

Cellular Technology - 5G

Pros Cons Clean Android Experience Limited Storage Without Expansion Expandable RAM Lack of Water/Dust Resistance 50MP AI Triple Camera

9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

B0BS162BQ3-9

To meet the demands of a wide range of users, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G offers a combination of efficiency and cutting-edge features. It has a stylish appearance and a bright 6.5-inch display that provides captivating images for browsing, gaming, and streaming. The smartphone has a unique triple camera arrangement on the back, with a 50 MP primary lens that takes beautiful pictures with vivid colours.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A14 5G has up to 8 GB of RAM with RAM Plus, which guarantees fluid app operations and multitasking even while using a lot of resources. Its 5G capacity enables quick connection, facilitating quicker downloads and more seamless surfing. Notably, the phone is offered without a charger in accordance with eco-conscious measures, encouraging environmental sustainability by lowering e-waste.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Brand - Samsung

Model Name - Galaxy A14 5G

Colour - Black

Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 13.0

Cellular Technology - 5G

Pros Cons High-Resolution Camera Charger Not Included RAM Plus Feature It might not ensure immediate access to the latest Android versions or features Sleek Design

10. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

B0BZCV25LG-10

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G presents itself as a formidable force in the mid-range market, with its state-of-the-art 5nm CPU guaranteeing quick performance and low battery consumption. Its camera system, which includes a high-resolution 50MP triple camera configuration for excellent shooting in a variety of situations, is its most notable feature. With its innovative 6000mAh battery, this gadget breaks new ground in terms of long-lasting battery life in its class—a crucial feature for extended use in the era of 5G connection.

A robust 12GB RAM combined with cutting-edge RAM Plus technology makes multitasking effortless and improves user experience. Utilising Android 13, it has a seamless and user-friendly interface. Samsung's assurance of two generations of OS updates and a comprehensive four-year security update plan demonstrate their dedication to longevity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Smoky Teal,4GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam

Brand - Samsung

Model Name - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Colour - Smoky Teal

Size - 4 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System - Android 13.0

Cellular Technology - 5G

Pros Cons Generous RAM and Performance Potential 5G Battery Drain Long-Term Software Support No Included Charger Powerful Camera Setup

Three best feature

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme narzo N53 High Refresh Rate Display Impressive Camera System Long-lasting Battery Nokia G42 5G 5G Connectivity Large Battery Capacity Durable Build Quality Xiaomi Redmi 13C Powerful Processor Versatile Camera Setup Ample Storage Options Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Android 11 Operating System Efficient processor Decent Camera Setup Lava Yuva 2 Pro Affordable Pricing Decent Performance AI-powered Camera Features Lava Blaze 4G Connectivity Budget-friendly Pricing Good Battery Life Realme narzo 50 Powerful Performance High-capacity Battery Stylish design Lava Blaze 5G 5G Connectivity Decent Camera Setup Affordable Pricing Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 5G Connectivity Large, Vibrant Display Multiple Camera Lenses Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 5G Connectivity Good Performance Ample Storage Space

Also Read:9 best Android phones under ₹15,000 to buy in 2023

Best value for money product

In terms of value for money, the Realme Narzo 50 is the clear winner. Its pricing, features, and performance are all well-balanced. Thanks to its strong CPU and plenty of RAM, it offers a powerful performance that can easily handle your needs for gaming and multitasking without breaking the bank. Additionally, the gadget has a large-capacity battery that guarantees longer use times and lessens the need for frequent charging. Its attractive appearance and respectable camera configuration further enhance its attractiveness without appreciably raising the price. The Realme Narzo 50 skillfully captures the spirit of value by offering a convincing combination of performance and necessary features at a cost that doesn't sacrifice quality.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is considered the best product overall because of its extensive feature set across many crucial areas. It efficiently meets the demands of contemporary users by seamlessly merging a 5G connection, a big, colourful display, and a configurable camera arrangement. It guarantees an excellent user experience with its large screen for immersive content consumption and its capacity to provide high-speed internet. Its camera system's various lenses allow for the clear and detailed capture of a variety of occasions. A wide range of consumers looking for a dependable and feature-rich smartphone will find the Galaxy A14 5G to be an intriguing High-Quality Camera Phone under 15000 due to its harmonious blend of performance, design, and utility. Its clear consistency in providing the finest possible balance of features, performance, and usability confirms its position as the best product overall in its category.

How to find the best product?

Finding the best triple camera phone for under 15000 requires research and consideration. Look through internet sites that describe Triple Lens Smartphones in the budget to get started. Examine the camera's specs carefully, paying particular attention to the number of megapixels, the kinds of lenses, and any extra features like AI improvements or night mode. User evaluations provide priceless insights into actual experiences, while sample photos captured by the phones show off some of their capabilities. Achieving a balance between cost and camera quality is essential to guarantee that the chosen phone offers the greatest photographic capabilities within the allocated spending limits.