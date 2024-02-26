 Triple camera phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000: 10 Best picks for you | Mobile News

Triple camera phone under 15000: 10 Best picks for you

Find out about the best triple-camera smartphones that are affordable and cost less than 15,000 in this thorough guide. These smartphones provide outstanding value with features such as diverse camera designs, excellent performance, and low pricing.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 17:03 IST
Introduction

In the rapidly developing field of smartphone technology, the act of capturing the events that make up our lives has become a vital part of our daily routine. A triple-camera arrangement in smartphones has become the norm as a result of the ongoing development of camera capabilities. This has resulted in an improvement in the quality of photographic experiences for users who are looking for diversity and quality at an affordable price.

Products included in this article

List of Best Selling Products

There is a variety of options available on the market that fall within the price range of 15,000, each of which promises to provide excellent performance and unique technological capabilities. The purpose of this all-encompassing guide is to sort through the number of options and give the best 10 choices for triple-camera phonesthat are not only within the price range but also excel in terms of photographic capabilities, performance, and overall value.

One of the reasons why a triple-camera setup is so appealing is that it can provide users with a wide variety of focal lengths and shooting modes. This gives users the opportunity to record a wide variety of subjects, from expansive vistas to fine details, as well as well-lit surroundings to low-light situations. Typically, these configurations include a main lens, a wide-angle lens for taking expansive photographs, and either a depth sensor or a macro lens for improving the ability to focus and perceive depth and depth perception.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

These smartphones are a monument to technical evolution, having sturdy CPUs, abundant RAM, brilliant screens, and long-lasting batteries to ensure a comprehensive user experience. This is in addition to the fact that they showcase the capabilities of their cameras.

Whether you're an ardent photographer wanting a flexible tool for your artistic activities or a daily user wishing for a dependable smartphone that doesn't break the budget, this collection intends to aid in your decision-making process. By exploring the 10 Best 3-Camera Mobiles under 15000, you'll gain ideas about the notable features, performance ratings, and overall value proposition given by each smartphone, eventually supporting you in making an educated and pleasant choice.

 

Also Read:10 best camera phones under 15,000 in 2023: Buying guide

Product Description

  1. realme narzo N53
B0C45N5VPT-1

There are many reasons why the Realme Narzo N53 is unique in its market. Its eye-catching Feather Gold design offers it a sophisticated and beautiful appearance, and its 33W Segment Fastest Charging capabilities guarantee rapid and effective power-ups. Hence, you're always on time to stay connected. As the slimmest phone in its class, it has an elegant and ergonomic design that is simple to grip and transport, making it a noteworthy feature.

Your watching pleasure is enhanced by the 90Hz Smooth Display's fluid and flawless graphics, which guarantee bright colours and seamless transitions for immersive display quality. This triple camera phonebalances speed and storage with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, enabling seamless multitasking and giving you enough room for your data, media, and applications. The Realme Narzo N53 blends style, speed, and utility, making it a desirable option in its class for anyone looking for a combination of performance and aesthetics.

 

Specifications of realme narzo N53

  • Brand - realme
  • Model Name - realme narzo N53
  • Colour - Feather Gold
  • Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology - 4G
ProsCons
33W Fast ChargingNon-Expandable Storage
Slimmest DesignLimited Colour Options
90Hz Smooth Display 

 

2. Nokia G42 5G

B0CDXKF7KM-2

The multipurpose Nokia G42 5G smartphone is intended to provide an engaging user experience. It guarantees quick multitasking and fluid performance with its 11GB RAM, which the Snapdragon® 480+ 5G processor powers. Its onboard 128GB storage gives you plenty of room to save files and movies. With its impressive 50MP Triple AI Camera configuration, which produces clear and colourful photographs, you can capture life's moments in breathtaking detail. Longevity is the device's priority, and its sturdy 5000mAh battery ensures prolonged use between charges. Thistriple camera phone guarantees you keep current with the newest features and security improvements with a two-year Android update guarantee. With a 20W charger included, you can power up your gadget quickly and easily, saving you time to use it instead of waiting.

 

Specifications of Nokia G42 5G

  • Brand - Nokia
  • Model Name - Nokia G42 5G
  • Colour - Purple
  • Size - 6 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology - 5G
ProsCons
Solid PerformanceLimited Virtual RAM Optimisation
Ample StorageLonger Software Update Timing
Long Battery Life 

3. Xiaomi Redmi 13C

B0CMTTRN8M-3

Redefining smartphone greatness, the Xiaomi Redmi 13C is a slim gadget that houses impressive features. Its potent 4G Mediatek Helio G85 CPU powers its strong performance for daily usage, multitasking, and gaming. Its unique feature, a 90Hz display, guarantees silky-smooth images and improves the way you interact with games, films, and applications. The star of the show is the device's 50MP AI triple camera arrangement, which enables users to take breathtaking pictures with incredible detail and colour accuracy.

This camera system works well in a variety of photographic situations, enabling artistic expression in anything from wide-angle vistas to up-close portraits. The Xiaomi Redmi 13C is an excellent option for individuals looking for an all-around fantastic smartphone experience because it combines cutting-edge processing power, a high-refresh-rate display, and a tremendous camera array. This smartphone is a testament to Xiaomi's commitment to delivering outstanding experiences at an affordable price point.

 

Specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 13C

  • Brand - Xiaomi
  • Model Name - Redmi 13C
  • Colour - Black
  • Size - 4 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - MIUI 14, Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology - 4G
ProsCons
Mediatek Helio G85 ProcessorNon-expandable Storage
High Refresh Rate Display 
Powerful Camera System 

4. Nokia G21

B09Y99VSSJ-4

Power and durability are combined in the Nordic Blue Nokia G21 Android Smartphone to provide smooth daily usage. With its eye-catching Nordic Blue appearance, this gadget blends fashion and utility. Its dual SIM functionality offers flexible connection choices, making it perfect for easily handling both personal and business contacts. Its remarkable battery life, which may last up to three days on a single charge, is one of its best qualities. This guarantees continuous use even with hectic schedules. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, this triple camera phone offers seamless multitasking along with enough room to store images, movies, and programs. The Nokia G21's sophisticated 50MP triple AI camera system, which can take detailed and vibrant photos in a range of lighting scenarios, is its standout feature. With this smartphone, you can capture amazing photos of close-ups and spectacular views alike.

 

Specifications of Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

  • Brand - Nokia
  • Model Name - NOKIA G21
  • Colour - Nordic Blue
  • Size - 6 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology - 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, VOLTE
ProsCons
Exceptional Battery LifeThe display resolution might not match the ultra-high-definition standards
Dual SIM FunctionalityNot suitable for heavy gaming
Robust Camera System 

5. Lava Yuva 2 Pro

B0BVBHB193-5

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is a feature-rich smartphone designed to satisfy the needs of contemporary consumers. With its powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-Core Helio G37 CPU, this smartphone is perfect for multimedia activities, gaming, and multitasking. It also guarantees a fast and responsive user experience. With the help of the sophisticated 13 MP AI triple camera technology, capture every moment precisely. This camera system offers a variety of high-quality and varied photographic alternatives, from precise landscapes to gorgeous portraits, enabling you to capture your life clearly and express your creativity. With the large battery capacity, you can do more without having to worry about continually charging your device—whether you're streaming movies or surfing the web. Also, the phone has expandable Memory up to 7GB, which gives you more storage for better performance and seamless multitasking.

 

Specifications of Lava Yuva 2 Pro

  • Brand - Lava
  • Model Name - Lava Yuva 2 Pro
  • Colour - Glass Green
  • Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology - 4G
ProsCons
Expandable RAMIt might struggle with very high-demanding tasks
Long-Lasting Battery LifeWeak Camera Performance in Low Light
Integrated fingerprint sensor  

6. Lava Blaze

B0BNBZ18X2-6

The Lava Blaze is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a powerful 13 MP AI Triple Camera that shoots incredibly detailed photographs and movies, providing a professional-level photographic experience. Every photo is improved by its sophisticated AI capabilities, which guarantee remarkable clarity and vibrancy. With its lightning-fast fingerprint sensor, the gadget ensures safe access and hassle-free unlocking while preserving the highest level of security.

With a powerful 5000 mAh battery, the Blaze guarantees prolonged use without sacrificing functionality. Its 6GB expandable RAM maximises multitasking, allowing for fluid and effective operation even with resource-intensive programs. Thistriple camera phone easily adjusts to your demands, whether they include gaming, streaming, or managing work-related duties. The Lava Blaze is a monument to innovation, providing a smooth fusion of high-performance features to meet the many needs of contemporary smartphone users.

 

Specifications of Lava Blaze

  • Brand - Lava
  • Model Name - Lava Blaze
  • Colour - Glass Black
  • Size - 3 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology - 4G
ProsCons
Powerful Camera ConfigurationBulkier Design
Ample Camera CapacityLimited Internal RAM
Expandable RAM 

7. Realme narzo 50

B09RMG1M98-7

With its state-of-the-art features, the Realme Narzo 50 stands out among smartphones. This smartphone, with its Helio G96 chipset, guarantees smooth performance for everyday chores as well as gaming. With its 50MP AI triple camera configuration, it offers an immersive photographic experience by capturing rich details and breathtaking clarity. With smooth transitions and improved responsiveness, the 120Hz ultra-smooth display improves images and provides an amazing viewing experience for surfing, gaming, and streaming. Its elegant and ergonomic construction, which fits pleasantly in the hand, accentuates its versatility. For tech fans and regular users looking for a smartphone that combines strength, style, and innovation, the Realme Narzo 50 is a great option because of its strong performance, amazing photography capabilities, and immersive display.

 

Specifications of Realme narzo 50

  • Brand - Realme
  • Model Name - narzo 50
  • Colour - Speed Black
  • Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology - LTE
ProsCons
120Hz Ultra Smooth DisplayLack of Water Resistance
Sleek DesignHeavy usage might drain the battery faster
Powerful Processor 

8. Lava Blaze 5G

B0CBRR54KF-8

With its powerful 8GB RAM and lightning-fast UFS 2.2 128GB storage, the Lava Blaze 5G in Glass Green is the epitome of modern technology and stylish design. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and enough room for your digital life. You may enjoy fast downloads and uninterrupted streaming thanks to its 5G readiness, which catapults you into the future of connection. With its 50MP AI Triple Camera configuration, you can take remarkably detailed pictures that are colourful and clear.

With expandable RAM up to 16GB, this triple camera phone provides adaptability and can adjust to your changing demands for improved performance. Its sleek, bloatware-free Android UI ensures efficiency and a clutter-free environment while embracing a user-friendly experience. Having a charger makes things easier to set up and makes charging more convenient. Redefining what a contemporary smartphone can do, the Lava Blaze 5G combines premium specifications with intelligent functionality.

 

Specifications of Lava Blaze 5G

  • Brand - Lava
  • Model Name - Lava Blaze 5G
  • Colour - Glass Green
  • Size - 8 GB Ram + 126 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology - 5G
ProsCons
Clean Android ExperienceLimited Storage Without Expansion
Expandable RAMLack of Water/Dust Resistance
50MP AI Triple Camera 

 

9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

B0BS162BQ3-9

To meet the demands of a wide range of users, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G offers a combination of efficiency and cutting-edge features. It has a stylish appearance and a bright 6.5-inch display that provides captivating images for browsing, gaming, and streaming. The smartphone has a unique triple camera arrangement on the back, with a 50 MP primary lens that takes beautiful pictures with vivid colours.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A14 5G has up to 8 GB of RAM with RAM Plus, which guarantees fluid app operations and multitasking even while using a lot of resources. Its 5G capacity enables quick connection, facilitating quicker downloads and more seamless surfing. Notably, the phone is offered without a charger in accordance with eco-conscious measures, encouraging environmental sustainability by lowering e-waste.

 

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

  • Brand - Samsung
  • Model Name - Galaxy A14 5G
  • Colour - Black
  • Size - 4 GB Ram + 64 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology - 5G
ProsCons
High-Resolution CameraCharger Not Included
RAM Plus FeatureIt might not ensure immediate access to the latest Android versions or features
Sleek Design 

 

10. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

B0BZCV25LG-10

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G presents itself as a formidable force in the mid-range market, with its state-of-the-art 5nm CPU guaranteeing quick performance and low battery consumption. Its camera system, which includes a high-resolution 50MP triple camera configuration for excellent shooting in a variety of situations, is its most notable feature. With its innovative 6000mAh battery, this gadget breaks new ground in terms of long-lasting battery life in its class—a crucial feature for extended use in the era of 5G connection.

A robust 12GB RAM combined with cutting-edge RAM Plus technology makes multitasking effortless and improves user experience. Utilising Android 13, it has a seamless and user-friendly interface. Samsung's assurance of two generations of OS updates and a comprehensive four-year security update plan demonstrate their dedication to longevity.

 

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Smoky Teal,4GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam

  • Brand - Samsung
  • Model Name - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
  • Colour - Smoky Teal
  • Size - 4 GB Ram + 128 GB Storage
  • Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Operating System - Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology - 5G
ProsCons
Generous RAM and PerformancePotential 5G Battery Drain
Long-Term Software SupportNo Included Charger
Powerful Camera Setup 

 

Three best feature

Product

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

realme narzo N53High Refresh Rate DisplayImpressive Camera SystemLong-lasting Battery
Nokia G42 5G5G ConnectivityLarge Battery CapacityDurable Build Quality
Xiaomi Redmi 13CPowerful ProcessorVersatile Camera SetupAmple Storage Options
Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneAndroid 11 Operating SystemEfficient processorDecent Camera Setup
Lava Yuva 2 ProAffordable PricingDecent PerformanceAI-powered Camera Features
Lava Blaze4G ConnectivityBudget-friendly PricingGood Battery Life
Realme narzo 50Powerful PerformanceHigh-capacity BatteryStylish design
Lava Blaze 5G5G ConnectivityDecent Camera SetupAffordable Pricing
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G5G ConnectivityLarge, Vibrant DisplayMultiple Camera Lenses
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G5G ConnectivityGood PerformanceAmple Storage Space

Also Read:9 best Android phones under 15,000 to buy in 2023

Best value for money product

In terms of value for money, the Realme Narzo 50 is the clear winner. Its pricing, features, and performance are all well-balanced. Thanks to its strong CPU and plenty of RAM, it offers a powerful performance that can easily handle your needs for gaming and multitasking without breaking the bank. Additionally, the gadget has a large-capacity battery that guarantees longer use times and lessens the need for frequent charging. Its attractive appearance and respectable camera configuration further enhance its attractiveness without appreciably raising the price. The Realme Narzo 50 skillfully captures the spirit of value by offering a convincing combination of performance and necessary features at a cost that doesn't sacrifice quality.

 

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is considered the best product overall because of its extensive feature set across many crucial areas. It efficiently meets the demands of contemporary users by seamlessly merging a 5G connection, a big, colourful display, and a configurable camera arrangement. It guarantees an excellent user experience with its large screen for immersive content consumption and its capacity to provide high-speed internet. Its camera system's various lenses allow for the clear and detailed capture of a variety of occasions. A wide range of consumers looking for a dependable and feature-rich smartphone will find the Galaxy A14 5G to be an intriguing High-Quality Camera Phone under 15000 due to its harmonious blend of performance, design, and utility. Its clear consistency in providing the finest possible balance of features, performance, and usability confirms its position as the best product overall in its category.

 

 

How to find the best product?

Finding the best triple camera phone for under 15000 requires research and consideration. Look through internet sites that describe Triple Lens Smartphones in the budget to get started. Examine the camera's specs carefully, paying particular attention to the number of megapixels, the kinds of lenses, and any extra features like AI improvements or night mode. User evaluations provide priceless insights into actual experiences, while sample photos captured by the phones show off some of their capabilities. Achieving a balance between cost and camera quality is essential to guarantee that the chosen phone offers the greatest photographic capabilities within the allocated spending limits.

FAQs on Triple camera phone under 15000

How do triple-camera systems improve photography?

These systems improve photography by providing a range of focus lengths and features. They make it possible to take wide-angle landscape photos, enhance depth perception for portraits, perform better in low light, and use an optical zoom.

Do all triple-camera setups function similarly?

Not always; functionality varies. High megapixel counts are a priority for certain phones, while monochrome or macro lenses are the emphasis of others. Various manufacturers include special features and software optimisations in their systems.

Do all three cameras work simultaneously?

Not always. Some phones can use more than one camera at once, switching between lenses according to the user's preferences or needs. In comparison, some phones only support the use of one camera at a time (for example, to capture several views in a single photo).

Can triple-camera setups replace professional cameras?

Even though they have amazing features, they may not completely replace professional cameras. But for average consumers, both configurations provide a very practical and powerful way to take high-quality pictures and films.

Do all apps support triple-camera functionalities?

The majority of default camera applications are designed to make the most of the various lenses and provide smooth toggling between them. Third-party programs, however, may not be completely compatible with triple-camera setups and might not fully use all of their potential.
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets