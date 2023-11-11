Triple camera phones: Nokia G42, Samsung Galaxy A14 to iPhone 14 Pro, here are top 5 handsets

Triple camera phones: Are you a photography enthusiast? These days smartphones with triple camera technology are considered to be best for mobile photography. From Samsung, Oneplus to Apple, there are a variety of triple-camera phones available in the market. If you are looking for such a smartphone, then don't worry, we have got you covered. Here is a list of 5 best triple camera phones, including Nokia G42, Samsung Galaxy A14, iPhone 14 Pro and more. Let's take a brief look their features and prices:

Nokia G42 5G

Nokia G42 5G boasts a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G processor, ensuring swift connectivity. It features 11GB RAM (6GB physical + 5GB virtual). It comes with a 50MP Triple AI camera, making it ideal for portraits, landscapes, and low-light scenarios. This smartphone boasts a 5000mAh battery and claims to have an outstanding 3-day lifespan. The device runs on Android 13, with a commitment

to 2 years of Android upgrades, providing both speed and security. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.16499.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G boasts a large 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, providing cinematic viewing with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on Android 13 with One UI Core 5.0 and an Octa-Core 2.4GHz processor. The Triple Rear Camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor, offers clear and bright photos. With a 5000mAh battery and AI power management, it promises a lasting performance., The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.22999.

VIVO V27 5G

The VIVO V27 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. This smartphone is equipped with a 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP camera setup and a 50MP front camera, it ensures impressive photography. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor and features a 4600mAh battery for lasting performance. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.36999.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 50MP main camera and various modes for creative expression. It comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It boasts 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 storage, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.39999.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, featuring Always-On and ProMotion technologies. The 48MP main camera supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording, and the phone introduces new features like Dynamic Island for interactive experiences. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.129900.

If you think any of these triple camera phones meet your requirements, you should make the buying decision quickly as you can get the best prices during the Diwali sale period.