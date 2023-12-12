Waiting for Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features to drop? They have just been leaked!

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. The work for OneUI 6.1 has also been going on apace and the company is currently focusing on building numerous AI features to compete with top brands such as Google and Apple. Google Pixel especially as it has been launched with some outstanding AI features. However, in a recent leak, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features in One UI 6.1 software have been leaked by a tipster. The tipster further backs claims with a screenshot of the upcoming AI features in the Samsung devices. Check what's coming in the future update.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features in OneUI 6.1

According to a post shared by Bennett Buhner on X (via Tom's Guide), OneUI 6.1 may contain several AI features, but it revealed two major features which are AI-generated wallpapers along with some weather and portrait effects for the lock screen. It is expected that users could give a variety of prompts for colors and materials they want in their wallpaper. Additionally, they can also customize their lock screen with weather and portrait-style frame effects.

Apart from these features, Tom's Guide also reported that there will be new additions to the OneUI 6.1 photo editor. With the help of AI, the photo editor will allow users to easily extend the borders of their images to add more value to the context of the image. Additionally, it will also allow users to simply drag and drop objects in the image. Availing these AI features to the photo editor will reduce the lengthy and manual task of editing an image, saving users a huge amount of time.

The Samsung Galaxy S24's notes app will also be powered by AI which will enable users to declutter their notes by managing them in bullet-points. It is also expected to include in-call translation which will enable callers to speak in different languages. The AI feature may eliminate the background noise while a person is calling for more clarity in conversations too. Furthermore, there may be battery saving features as well in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

