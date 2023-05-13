What to expect from the iPhone 16? Price, display to chip, all the rumors and leaks so far

We are all excited about the iPhone 15, which is yet-to-be-released, and already the leaks and rumors mills have gone into overdrive over the iPhone 16 helping skyrocket the hype even more!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 13:21 IST
Why you should pick iPhone 14 Pro Max over other Apple iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 As most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you are confused which iPhone model you should opt for, then one of the best models of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the best choice- budget permitting. Here is why. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Though the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, it can be currently purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB) on Flipkart. The iPhone 14  Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Less with exchange deal and bank offers. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Also, the  devices support emergency SOS and come with crash detection. (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. along with a front camera of 12 MP. Notably on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models come with a 48MP camera. (AFP)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset or older chipset in other iPhone models. It is also splash, water and dust resistant and gets a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529). (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6/6 As can be seen, the difference is very much there. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your budget and your requirement. Notably, it is always better to go for the newest model because it will get Apple support for a longer period. (AFP)
iPhone 14
View all Images
What to expect from the iPhone 16. (Representative Image) (Bloomberg)

iPhone 15 is yet-to-be-released and already leaks and rumor mills have gone into overdrive over the iPhone 16. This lineup, which is expected to arrive in late 2024, could include the iPhone Ultra with under-display Face ID, larger panels, and Apple's own modem chip. Apple is likely to bring several other changes with the iPhone 16. The company could also adopt features like the solid-state buttons that were initially rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro as well as its own modem chip. Here, we list the latest leaks and rumors that highlight what can be expected from the Apple iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 series leaks and rumors: What it says about its design, specs and features

iPhone 16 Display

Apple is expected to go for a new screen size for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to a latest leak. As per the information provided by display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to get a 6.3 inch display while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a screen size of 6.9 inches. He also informed that the new size options are only for the Pro models, making it the first time that Apple will be using different sizes for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus and the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Introduction of iPhone 16 Ultra

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to introduce a higher-end iPhone 16 Ultra. The iPhone 16 Ultra will be sold alongside the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which means that Apple can launch five models under the iPhone 16 series. Chances are also good that instead of launching 5 models, Apple can replace the iPhone 16 Pro Max with iPhone 16 Ultra or even roll out the Ultra as the extra one on top of the lineup.

Solid-state buttons

According to a report by MacRumors, the solid-state buttons are now expected to be introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. Apple will also change the design of the volume button by bringing a single, unified solid state button.

Under Display Face ID

Apple is expected to bring under display Face ID in the year 2024 with the iPhone 16 models. The under display face ID is expected to cut down on the size of the Dynamic Island and possibly allow for a smaller hole punch front camera.

Periscope Lens

Also similar to iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope telephoto lens which is likely to support 5x or 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro Max could also get the same, according to analyst Ming-Cho Kuo. iPhone 16 models will also get a USB-C port like the iPhone 15 models.

Notably, we must add here that the iPhone 16 series is still more than a year away, and all the details provided here are based on leaks and rumors. So, there is always a possibility that these reports may not be what Apple finally rolls out.

First Published Date: 13 May, 13:20 IST
