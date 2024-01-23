Oppo Reno 11 review: Curved display shines bright

Oppo has been in the smartphone market for the longest time and has gained immense popularity in bringing budget and mid-range smartphones with targetted features that are mostly well-received. Over the years, the company has outdone itself in entering the market with new innovations including foldable smartphones with attractive designs and features. One of the flagship series that has gained popularity is the Oppo Reno series which is mostly known for its snappy camera performance, long-lasting battery and quite responsive performance. Recently the company launched the Oppo Reno 11 series which is the successor of the Oppo Reno 10 series.

With the Oppo Reno 11 series, buyers will notice a slight price decrease from its predecessor. The price may be down, but does that go for performance too? The question is whether the company has provided the requisite upgrades for the new generation in terms of display, camera and more. I will be making some crucial revelations about the new Oppo smartphone to help you make the right decision.

I have been using the Oppo Reno 11 model which is the base version of the series for quite a while and I must say that some upgrades and new features are remarkable. The base model of the series is priced at Rs. 29999. Most recently, I reviewed the Motorola Edge 40 neo which also promises an eye-catching camera in the mid-range segment. Additionally, Samsung recently announced the S23 Fan Edition series which can be called a tough competitor for the Oppo Reno 11 series too. In this crowded market, let's have an in-depth look at how the smartphone performs in terms of camera, multitasking, display, battery, etc.

Oppo Reno 11 design and display:

Oppo Reno series have flashy and innovative designs and this year with Reno 11 series, the company has introduced earthy colors inspired by nature. The Reno 11 has been introduced in two color options: Wave Green and Rock Grey. I received the Wave Green color variant with a sparkly plastic back that was not really to my liking. However, the smartphone is quite sleek and lightweight which makes handling easy. Surprisingly, the smartphone was not slippery and provided a good grip. The Oppo Reno 11 has received a new camera matrix design and Sunshine Rings which makes the smartphone look classy, however, it has an odd flashlight placement.

On the front, it features a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with up to 120HZ refresh rate which gives the smartphone a fast navigation experience. It also features 1.07 billion hues and offers HDR10+ support which enhances the device brightness at its best. In terms of the viewing experience, I enjoyed streaming content on Reno 11 and I literally struggled to switch back to my old smartphone after using the new Oppo phone. I watched quite a few films such as 12th Fail, Good Grief, and Saltburn on the smartphone along with YouTube videos spanning music, stand-up comedy, and others, and it all gave me unparalleled viewing pleasure. I have always been a fan of curved displays, and in the display department, Oppo Reno 11 steals the show.

Oppo Reno 11 performance:

Oppo Reno series performance does not really get highlighted but, with Reno 11, it has done some exceptional upgrades that cannot be ignored. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor just like its predecessor and paired with 8GB RAM. During my course of usage, the smartphone performed exceptionally well, you can easily carry out your day-to-day tasks, such as calling, scrolling social media, sending text messages, internet connection, intensive gaming etc. It worked quite swiftly which made my overall experience seamless as I did not experience any lags and everything loaded fast boosting my productivity and providing exceptional entertainment.

For gamers, it is a symphony for the eyes with HDR10+ display! I played BGMI and Asphalt 9 at a high graphic setting and did not face any frame drops or slow performance. However, you may notice a slight heating of the device after long hours of gameplay. Oppo Reno 11 provides 256GB of storage which is ample enough to keep apps, photos, videos, and documents. Additionally, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 which includes various new features such as smart image matting which you can through which you can cut out the main object of the image and copy it anywhere such as using a sticker. Furthermore, you will also find the capabilities of integrated Trinity Engine

My only concern while using the smartphone was the extensive amount of bloatware. I found it quite annoying as It kept on showing app suggestions, and with a simple click the smartphone was downloading the app instantly. Although the app can be deleted when required it was quite annoying.

One Oppo Reno 11 highlight is its sound quality. It has provided a stereo sound with 300 percent maximum volume! I must say this is a complete hit due to its clear and high bass sound quality, Honestly, you do not need to keep the volume high till 300 percent as 75 to 80 percent of the volume is enough to keep your surroundings grooving.

Oppo Reno 11 camera:

Now comes the main attraction of the Oppo Reno 11, which is its camera. It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, 32MP telephoto portrait camera, and 8MP ultra-wide camera. If we look at the main camera sensor which is equipped with a Sony LYT600 sensor, it captures sharp and detailed images in good lighting conditions, but in low light, it does stutter and the results are not exceptional.

The 32MP telephoto portrait camera provides a star performance just like its predecessor, with quick focus and detailed capturing. This year the company has emphasised more about the portrait sensor, and I must say users will experience a noticeable upgrade. In terms of its ultra-wide sensor, it also provides high-quality images as you will not see much haziness in the shots.

On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera which captures decent images in great lighting conditions, however, it appears hazy in low light conditions which surely hampers the experience. We also faced a similar problem with its predecessor, therefore, here Oppo could have provided an upgrade to avoid such experiences.

Therefore, in terms of camera performance, you may experience noticeable shortcomings, however, the telephoto portrait camera is a distinguished achiever.

Oppo Reno 11 battery:

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which provides the Oppo Reno 11 a lasting performance. With medium usage, the smartphone can go throughout the day with a single charge. I swiftly surfed the web, social media, played games and even streamed content for hours. At the end of the day, it was left with a good 15 to 20 percent charge.

Apart from its exceptional battery life, the Reno 11 supports a 67W SUPERVOOC fast charge with powers up the device in 40 to 45 minutes from 5 percent which is shocking as it will save users so much wait time. Therefore, in terms of battery, you can trust the Oppo Reno 11 to provide you with lasting performance as well as quick charging support.

Oppo Reno 11: Final verdict

Barring photography, the new generation of Reno-series manages to hold its own and is for those users who are seeking a good-performance smartphone that could handle their day-to-day tasks plus more. The curved display and its amazing specs will also not disappoint users as this year Oppo has outdone itself in terms of the display department.

Now if we look at its shortcomings then I was not flattered by the Wave Green color variant, therefore, users could also check out the Rock Grey option. Additionally, some users may also not like the pre-installed bloatware.

Therefore, if you are looking for a high-performing, camera-savvy smartphone then you can skip this one, however, in terms of performance, it can be a good choice in the mid-range segment.