 Moto G60 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto G60

Moto G60 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G60 from HT Tech. Buy Moto G60 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Moto G60 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 20W
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 02h 32m 26s
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.4µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.9
  • S5KHM2, ISOCELL Plus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 169.6 mm
  • 9.8 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 225 grams
  • Dynamic Gray, Frosted Champagne
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.9 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 85.43 %
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 395 ppi
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • 85 %
  • 20.5:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • April 27, 2021 (Official)
  • Moto
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v11
  • G60
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Head: 0.85 W/kg, Body: 1.20 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 20.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
  • 6 GB
  • 8 nm
  • Adreno 618
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 107 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
Moto G60 FAQs

What is the price of the Moto G60 in India?

Moto G60 price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G60?

How many colors are available in Moto G60?

What is the Moto G60 Battery Capacity?

Is Moto G60 Waterproof?

    Moto G60