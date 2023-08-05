Moto G60 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G60 Moto G60 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G60 from HT Tech. Buy Moto G60 now with free delivery.