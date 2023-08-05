Moto G60 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Moto G60 in India?
Moto G60 price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.
