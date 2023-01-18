 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4610 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹54,999
    256 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP
    60 MP
    4610 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB Price in India

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.54,999. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB is Rs.64,090 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 4610 mAh
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 125W
    Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • ISO-CELL
    • 60 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.6µm pixel size)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.9
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 16300 x 12300 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • Interstellar Black, Starlight White
    • 73.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Dust proof
    • 198.5 grams
    • 161.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • P-OLED
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 395 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 90.38 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1250 nits
    • 144 Hz
    • 92.12 %
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • October 19, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Motorola
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Edge 30 Ultra 5G 256GB
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.11 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • 4 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 730
    • LPDDR5
    • 12 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 200MP + 50MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
