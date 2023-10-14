Motorola Edge 40 Ultra Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 40 Ultra Motorola Edge 40 Ultra is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 53,990 in India with 200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹53,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 40 Ultra Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Battery 4700 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Front Camera 50 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 4700 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 16300 x 12300 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 386 ppi

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type P-OLED General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Motorola Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

