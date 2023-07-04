Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Home Phone Finder Motorola Mobile Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with 200 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹54,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 60 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Front Camera 60 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

User Replaceable No

Wireless Charging Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 68W Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.2

Resolution 60 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 15500 x 13000 Pixels Display Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Refresh Rate 144 Hz

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type OLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Operating System Android v12

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model Edge 30 Pro Ultra

Launch Date May 10, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Motorola Multimedia Fm Radio Yes

Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 730

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB Smart TV Features Camera 200MP + 50MP + 2MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

