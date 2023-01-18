 Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola One Fusion Plus

    Motorola One Fusion Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola One Fusion Plus from HT Tech. Buy Motorola One Fusion Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India

    Motorola One Fusion Plus price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Motorola One Fusion Plus is Rs.14,999 on amazon.in.

    Motorola One Fusion Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 02h 17m 14s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 18W
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Pop-Up
    Design
    • 162.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Moonlight White, Twilight Blue
    • 210 grams
    • 76.9 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 396 ppi
    • 82.61 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 91 %
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • Motorola
    • June 24, 2020 (Official)
    • One Fusion Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.52 W/kg, Body: 1.43 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 618
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 23.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    Motorola One Fusion Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Motorola One Fusion Plus in India?

    Motorola One Fusion Plus price in India at 17,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola One Fusion Plus?

    How many colors are available in Motorola One Fusion Plus?

    What is the Motorola One Fusion Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Motorola One Fusion Plus Waterproof?

    View More

