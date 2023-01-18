 Motorola One Vision Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Motorola Phones Motorola One Vision

    Motorola One Vision

    Motorola One Vision is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola One Vision from HT Tech. Buy Motorola One Vision now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Motorola One Vision Price in India

    Motorola One Vision price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Motorola One Vision is Rs.19,499 on amazon.in.

    Motorola One Vision Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3500 mAh
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    • 25 MP
    Battery
    • 02h 05m 03s
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 15W
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
    • F1.7
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 71.2 mm
    • 180 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • Sapphire Gradient, Bronze Gradient
    • 160.1 mm
    Display
    • 435 ppi
    • 81.52 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2520 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 21:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • June 27, 2019 (Official)
    • Motorola
    • One Vision
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 17.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 116 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    Motorola One Vision