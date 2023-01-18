 Motorola One Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola One

    Motorola One is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola One from HT Tech. Buy Motorola One now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32712/heroimage/128215-v8-motorola-one-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32712/images/Design/128215-v8-motorola-one-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32712/images/Design/128215-v8-motorola-one-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32712/images/Design/128215-v8-motorola-one-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32712/images/Design/128215-v8-motorola-one-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    64 GB
    5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    64 GB
    5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Motorola One Price in India

    Motorola One Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Clear White, Ceramic Black
    • 150 mm
    • 72 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 7.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 162 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 80.05 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • 285 ppi
    • 5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Motorola
    • One
    • Android One
    • March 25, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 506
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Motorola One FAQs

    What is the price of the Motorola One in India?

    Motorola One price in India at 9,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola One?

    How many colors are available in Motorola One?

    What is the Motorola One Battery Capacity?

    Is Motorola One Waterproof?

    View More

