Msi Gf63 8sc 215in Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI GF63 8SC 215IN Laptop MSI GF63 8SC 215IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 94,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8300H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GF63 8SC 215IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GF63 8SC 215IN Laptop now with free delivery.