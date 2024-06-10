Msi Katana 15 B13vgk 2009in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Katana 15 B13VGK 2009IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM.

MSI Katana 15 B13VGK 2009IN Laptop MSI Katana 15 B13VGK 2009IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM.

MSI Katana 15 B13VGK-2009IN Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Katana 15 B13VGK 2009IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 129,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black. The status of MSI Katana 15 B13VGK 2009IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check