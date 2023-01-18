Mtr S700 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

MTR S700 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM 6.1 cm (2.4 inch) Display 0.8MP Rear Camera 3000 mAh Battery S700
MTR S700 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM 6.1 cm (2.4 inch) Display 0.8MP Rear Camera 3000 mAh Battery S700 (RED)
₹1,050
₹1,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
MTR S700 price in India starts at Rs.1,050. The lowest price of MTR S700 is Rs.1,050 on amazon.in.
MTR S700 price in India starts at Rs.1,050. The lowest price of MTR S700 is Rs.1,050 on amazon.in.