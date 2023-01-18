 Mtr S900 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    MTR S900

    MTR S900

    MTR S900 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,150 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MTR S900 from HT Tech. Buy MTR S900 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,150
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.8 MP
    3000 mAh
    MTR S900 Price in India

    MTR S900 price in India starts at Rs.1,150. The lowest price of MTR S900 is Rs.1,050 on amazon.in.

    Mtr S900 Full Specifications

    • 3000 mAh
    • 0.8 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1024 x 768 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.8 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • S900
    • July 14, 2022 (Official)
    • MTR
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.8 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Mtr S900