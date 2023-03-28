 Nokia 110 4g Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Nokia 110 4G

Nokia 110 4G is a phone, available price is Rs 1,490 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T107 Processor, 1020 mAh Battery and 48 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 110 4G from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 110 4G now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹1,490
48 MB
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Unisoc T107
0.8 MP
1020 mAh
Key Specs
₹1,490
48 MB
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
0.8 MP
1020 mAh
Nokia Phones Prices in India

Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 196 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Nokia 110 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • Unisoc T107
  • 1020 mAh
  • 0.8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 336 Hours(4G) / Up to 336 Hours(3G) / Up to 432 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 5 Hours(4G) / Up to 6 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 5 Hours(4G) / Up to 6 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
  • 1020 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 336 Hours(4G) / Up to 336 Hours(3G) / Up to 432 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 1024 x 768 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
  • 0.8 MP Primary Camera
Design
  • 84.4 grams
  • 121 mm
  • Black, Yellow, Aqua
  • 14.5 mm
  • 50 mm
Display
  • 16.58 %
  • TFT
  • 65K
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 120 x 160 pixels
  • 111 ppi
General
  • Nokia
  • 110 4G
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • July 24, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • Torch Light
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
  • microUSB 2.0
  • No
Performance
  • Unisoc T107
  • 128 MB
Smart TV Features
  • 0.8 MP
Special Features
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited
Storage
  • 48 MB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Nokia 110 4g FAQs

What is the Nokia 110 4G Battery Capacity?

Nokia 110 4G has a 1020 mAh battery.

Is Nokia 110 4G Waterproof?

    Nokia 110 4g