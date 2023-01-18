 Nokia 6310 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 6310

    Nokia 6310 is a phone, available price is Rs 4,090 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1150 mAh Battery and 8 MB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,090
    8 MB
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1150 mAh
    Nokia 6310 Price in India

    Nokia 6310 price in India starts at Rs.4,090. The lowest price of Nokia 6310 is Rs.3,299 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 6310 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 1150 mAh
    • Up to 19.4 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Yellow, Dark Green, Light Blue
    • 56 mm
    • 14.1 mm
    • 135.5 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 32 %
    • 143 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • Nokia
    • 6310
    • September 16, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • 3.5 mm
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Performance
    • 16 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • 8 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Nokia 6310 FAQs

    What is the Nokia 6310 Battery Capacity?

    Nokia 6310 has a 1150 mAh battery.

    Is Nokia 6310 Waterproof?

    Nokia 6310