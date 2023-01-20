 Nokia 5310 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 5310

    Nokia 5310

    Nokia 5310 is a phone, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1200 mAh Battery and 16 MB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34754/heroimage/138175-v1-nokia-5310-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34754/images/Design/138175-v1-nokia-5310-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34754/images/Design/138175-v1-nokia-5310-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,399
    16 MB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1200 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 3,399 M.R.P. ₹4,299
    Nokia Phones Prices in India

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia 5310 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 1200 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • 1200 mAh
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 88.2 grams
    • 13.1 mm
    • Black, Red, White
    • 123.7 mm
    • 52.4 mm
    Display
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 27.52 %
    General
    • 5310
    • Nokia
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • July 24, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, v3.0
    Performance
    • 8 MB
    • 10.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Yes, WAP
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 MB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nokia 5310 FAQs

    What is the Nokia 5310 Battery Capacity?

    Nokia 5310 has a 1200 mAh battery.

    Is Nokia 5310 Waterproof?

    Nokia 5310