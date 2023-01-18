 Nokia Lumia 920 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia Lumia 920

    Nokia Lumia 920 is a Windows v8 phone, available price is Rs 30,900 in India with 8.7 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia Lumia 920 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia Lumia 920 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹30,900
    32 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
    8.7 MP
    1.2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Windows v8
    Nokia Lumia 920 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8.7 MP
    • 1.2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3405 x 2554 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 1.2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 185 grams
    • Black, Grey, Red, White, Yellow
    • 70.8 mm
    • 10.7 mm
    • 130.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 332 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v2,
    • 768 x 1280 pixels
    • 62.48 %
    General
    • Nokia
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • January 10, 2013 (Official)
    • Lumia 920
    • Windows v8
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1700(band 4) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 100 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12, 48 kbps EDGE: 236.8 kbps
    • USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • Adreno 225
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 MSM8960
    • Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
    Smart TV Features
    • 8.7 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • No
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Nokia Lumia 920 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia Lumia 920 in India?

    Nokia Lumia 920 price in India at 40,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8.7 MP), Front Camera (1.2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 MSM8960; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia Lumia 920?

    How many colors are available in Nokia Lumia 920?

    How long does the Nokia Lumia 920 last?

    What is the Nokia Lumia 920 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia Lumia 920 Waterproof?

    View More

    Nokia Lumia 920