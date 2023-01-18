Nokia Lumia 920 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Nokia Lumia 920 in India?
Nokia Lumia 920 price in India at 40,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8.7 MP), Front Camera (1.2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 MSM8960; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
