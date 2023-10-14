 Nothing Phone 4 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nothing Phone 4

Nothing Phone 4 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 44,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹44,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP
50 MP
5100 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Nothing Phone 4 Price in India

The starting price for the Nothing Phone 4 in India is Rs. 44,990. This is the Nothing Phone 4 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Nothing Phone 4 in India is Rs. 44,990.  This is the Nothing Phone 4 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Nothing Phone 4

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Nothing Phone 4 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP
  • 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 5100 mAh
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera
Display
  • 390 ppi
  • AMOLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Nothing
  • Android v13
  • December 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Adreno 740
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
  • 32 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 4 nm
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
    Nothing Phone 4