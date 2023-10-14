Nothing Phone 4 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nothing Phone 4 Nothing Phone 4 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 44,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹44,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nothing Phone 4 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 50 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera Display Pixel Density 390 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Nothing

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 15, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Graphics Adreno 740

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 32 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?