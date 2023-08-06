 Oneplus 7 Pro Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 48,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 7 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 7 Pro now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹48,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oneplus 7 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Warp: 48 % in 20 minutes
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • F1.6
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Pop-Up
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 162.6 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 206 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 8.8 mm
  • 75.9 mm
  • Mirror Grey, Nebula Blue
Display
  • 515 ppi
  • 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 90 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 19.5:9
  • 88.3 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Oxygen OS
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • 7 Pro
  • May 16, 2019 (Official)
  • OnePlus
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.187 W/kg, Body: 0.606 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 640
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • 6 GB
  • 19.0 s
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 3.0
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oneplus 7 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus 7 Pro in India?

Oneplus 7 Pro price in India at 41,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 7 Pro?

How many colors are available in Oneplus 7 Pro?

What is the Oneplus 7 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus 7 Pro Waterproof?

View More

    Oneplus 7 Pro