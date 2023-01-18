 Oneplus 10t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 10T

    OnePlus 10T

    OnePlus 10T is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 47,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10T from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10T now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹ 47,999 M.R.P. ₹55,999
    OnePlus 10T Price in India

    OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs.47,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 10T is Rs.41,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 10t Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 150W: 100 % in 19 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4800 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • F1.8
    • F2.4
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    Design
    • 75.4 mm
    • 163 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 203.5 grams
    • Jade Green, Moonstone Black
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • 394 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass
    • 88.18 %
    • 950 nits
    • 20.1:9
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Fluid AMOLED
    General
    • OnePlus
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 10T
    • Oxygen OS
    • August 3, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.176 W/kg, Body: 0.924 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 17.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 8 GB
    • 4 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 730
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Oneplus 10t