Oneplus 10t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) OnePlus 10T 5G Jade Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
(Renewed) OnePlus 10T 5G Jade Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
₹41,999
₹49,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs.47,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 10T is Rs.41,999 on amazon.in.
OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs.47,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 10T is Rs.41,999 on amazon.in.