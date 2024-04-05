 OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G top competitors under ₹25000: Nothing Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco X6 Pro and others | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G top competitors under 25000: Nothing Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco X6 Pro and others

Looking for OnePlus Nord CE 4 alternatives? Check out the top 5 competitors under Rs.25000 from brands such as Nothing, Poco, Realme, and others

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 11:14 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 alternatives under Rs.25000 from Nothing, Poco, Realme, Redmi and Oppo (OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 debuted in the mid-range segment with some powerful features. However, this smartphone segment comes with huge competition. Several brands such as Poco, Readmi, and others provide feature-filled devices under Rs.25000. Recently, Nothing also entered the market with its affordable Phone 2a smartphone. While OnePlus has been one of the top players in the mid-range market, it faces massive competition with other newly announced smartphones. Check out the top OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G competitors under 25000.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G top competitors under 25000:

Nothing Phone 2a: The Nothing Phone 2a features a  6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with  12GB RAM. The smartphone features a 50 MP dual camera setup and on the front, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. The Nothing Phone 2a is backed by a 5000mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging. 

Poco X6 Pro: This smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz and 1800nits peak brightness. The Poco X6 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera system which consists of a 64 MP main camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh which supports 67W turbo charging. 

Oppo F25 Pro 5G:  The new Oppo F25 Pro features a  6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. For photography, the smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 64 MP main camera, an 8MP wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. For lasting performance, the Oppo F25 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.

Realme 12 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Pro-XDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness. The Realme 12 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and it runs on Realme UI 5.0. It comes with a 32MP telephoto portrait camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 12 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. 

Redmi Note 13 Pro: The Redmi Note 13 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. The device is equipped with a  Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor for swift performance. The smartphone features a 200 MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 5100 mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets