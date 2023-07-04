 Oppo A12 64gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO A12 64GB

OPPO A12 64GB

OPPO A12 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 11,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A12 64GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A12 64GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
OPPOA1264GB_Display_6.22inches(15.8cm)
OPPOA1264GB_FrontCamera_5MP
OPPOA1264GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34907/heroimage/138470-v3-oppo-a12-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOA1264GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34907/heroimage/138470-v3-oppo-a12-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOA1264GB_4
OPPOA1264GB_Display_6.22inches(15.8cm)
OPPOA1264GB_FrontCamera_5MP"
OPPOA1264GB_Ram_4GB"
OPPOA1264GB_3"
OPPOA1264GB_4"
Key Specs
₹11,490
64 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
4230 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹11,490
64 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
13 MP + 2 MP
4230 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications

Oppo A12 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 4230 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
Battery
  • 4230 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.4
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • F2.2
Design
  • 8.3 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.5 mm
  • 165 grams
  • Black, Blue
  • 155.9 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 450 nits
  • 19:9
  • 81.63 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • 89 %
  • 60 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
General
  • July 10, 2020 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • Yes
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • A12 64GB
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.160 W/kg, Body: 0.586 W/kg
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo Videos

View all
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oppo A12 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A12 64Gb in India?

Oppo A12 64Gb price in India at 9,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A12 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Oppo A12 64Gb?

What is the Oppo A12 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A12 64Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Oppo A12 64gb