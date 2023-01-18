Oppo A3s 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO A3s 32GB OPPO A3s 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A3s 32GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A3s 32GB now with free delivery.