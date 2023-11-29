 Oppo A96 4g - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
OPPO A96 4G

OPPO A96 4G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,790 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A96 4G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A96 4G now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹16,790
128 GB
6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
50 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
OPPO A96 4G Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A96 4G in India is Rs. 16,790.  This is the OPPO A96 4G base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO A96 4G in India is Rs. 16,790.  This is the OPPO A96 4G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sunset Blue and Starry Black.

OPPO A96 4G

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sunset Blue, Starry Black
Oppo A96 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 16 MP
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 26 minutes
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exmor RS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Sunset Blue, Starry Black
  • 164.4 mm
  • 8.4 mm
  • 75.7 mm
  • 191 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX5, IPX4
Display
  • 600 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 401 ppi
  • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
  • 90.80 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 84.25 %
General
  • OPPO
  • ColorOS
  • Android v11
  • March 21, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 0.81 W/kg, Body: 1.22 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
  • 128 GB
