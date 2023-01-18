 Oppo F19s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F19s

    OPPO F19s

    OPPO F19s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F19s from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F19s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    OPPO F19s Price in India

    OPPO F19s price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of OPPO F19s is Rs.15,299 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F19s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • 01h 04m 54s
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Flash, 33W
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.48 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 73.76 mm
    • 160.31 mm
    • 7.95 mm
    • Glowing Black, Glowing Gold
    • 175 grams
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 600 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 84.42 %
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • ColorOS
    • September 27, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • F19s
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.92 W/kg, Body: 0.84 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
    • Adreno 610
    • 11 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 32.0 s
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Oppo F19s FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F19S in India?

    Oppo F19S price in India at 19,489 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F19S?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F19S?

    What is the Oppo F19S Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F19S Waterproof?

    Oppo F19s