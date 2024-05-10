 OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network | Mobile News

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro is set to make waves in the smartphone industry as the world's first device with wireless Bluetooth calling.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to introduce wireless Bluetooth calling, setting new standards in smartphone connectivity. (Oppo)

In a recent development, the upcoming OPPO Reno 12 Pro is set to redefine smartphone communication as the world's first device to introduce wireless Bluetooth calling functionality. According to reports, this innovative feature aims to enhance short-range communication capabilities, although specifics on its operation remain undisclosed.

Powerhouse Performance

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro is also anticipated to boast high-end specifications. Rumours suggest that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition SoC, offering enhanced performance comparable to overclocked variants seen in other flagship chipsets, reported91mobiles.

Memory-wise, users can expect generous options with up to 16GB of RAM and a capacious 512GB of internal storage, catering to the needs of power users and multimedia enthusiasts alike.

In terms of battery prowess, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro is rumoured to pack a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for rapid 80W charging, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum productivity.

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat with the OPPO Reno 12 Pro's sophisticated camera setup. The rear module is speculated to feature a trio of high-resolution sensors, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP Samsung GN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom capability. On the front, users can capture stunning selfies with the 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor housed within a sleek design.

Premium Features

Additional features expected in the OPPO Reno 12 Pro include a durable plastic frame, an X-axis vibration motor for enhanced tactile feedback, and an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner for seamless security.

Global Launch and Market Expansion

Excitement surrounding the OPPO Reno 12 series is mounting, with anticipation building ahead of its imminent launch later this month. Furthermore, recent listings hint at the OPPO Reno 12 Pro's arrival in the Indian market, underscoring its global appeal and widespread availability.

