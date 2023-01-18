 Oppo F5 Youth Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F5 Youth

    OPPO F5 Youth is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F5 Youth from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F5 Youth now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    32 GB
    6 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    16 MP
    3200 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Oppo F5 Youth Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3200 mAh
    • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G) / Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 3200 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G) / Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 156.5 mm
    • 7.5 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 76 mm
    • 152 grams
    Display
    • 18:9
    • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 402 ppi
    • 78.11 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • ColorOS
    • F5 Youth
    • No
    • December 8, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 1.119 W/kg, Body: 0.645 W/kg
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6763T
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 19 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Oppo F5 Youth FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F5 Youth in India?

    Oppo F5 Youth price in India at 15,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6763T; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F5 Youth?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F5 Youth?

    What is the Oppo F5 Youth Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F5 Youth Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo F5 Youth