 Oppo F1 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO F1

    OPPO F1

    OPPO F1 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 16,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F1 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27349/heroimage/oppo-f1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27349/images/Design/oppo-f1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27349/images/Design/oppo-f1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27349/images/Design/oppo-f1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,199
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹16,199
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 16,418 M.R.P. ₹22,990
    Buy Now

    OPPO F1 Price in India

    OPPO F1 price in India starts at Rs.16,199. The lowest price of OPPO F1 is Rs.13,899 on amazon.in.

    OPPO F1 price in India starts at Rs.16,199. The lowest price of OPPO F1 is Rs.13,899 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 134 grams
    • Gold
    • 143.5 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 7.2 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.49 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • OPPO
    • February 1, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • ColorOS
    • F1
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 405
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo F1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F1 in India?

    Oppo F1 price in India at 15,739 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F1?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F1?

    What is the Oppo F1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo F1