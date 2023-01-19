 Oppo A3s 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO A3s 64GB

    OPPO A3s 64GB

    OPPO A3s 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A3s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A3s 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33764/heroimage/134171-v1-oppo-a3s-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33764/images/Design/134171-v1-oppo-a3s-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33764/images/Design/134171-v1-oppo-a3s-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33764/images/Design/134171-v1-oppo-a3s-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33764/images/Design/134171-v1-oppo-a3s-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    64 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    64 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4230 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo A3s 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4230 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Battery
    • 4230 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 168 grams
    • 156.2 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.2 mm
    • Red, Dark Purple
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 80.85 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 271 ppi
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • Yes with notch
    General
    • OPPO
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • May 15, 2019 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ColorOS
    • A3s 64GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.166 W/kg, Body: 0.934 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • 4 GB
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 506
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo A3s 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A3S 64Gb in India?

    Oppo A3S 64Gb price in India at 15,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A3S 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A3S 64Gb?

    What is the Oppo A3S 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A3S 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo A3s 64gb