 Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB

    OPPO Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB

    OPPO Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16gb Full Specifications

    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    • No
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 8.0 mm
    • 131.9 mm
    • Blue, White
    • 135 grams
    • 65.5 mm
    Display
    • No
    • 64.47 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB
    • OPPO
    • No
    • March 1, 2016 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16Gb in India?

    Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16Gb price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16Gb?

    What is the Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16gb