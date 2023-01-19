Oppo Neo 5 Dual Sim 16gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB OPPO Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Neo 5 Dual SIM 16GB now with free delivery.