 Realme C30 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C30

    Realme C30 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C30 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C30 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Realme C30 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • 02h 47m 53s
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, Denim Black
    • 182 grams
    • 164.1 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 270 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.22 %
    • 88.7 %
    • 20:9
    • 400 nits
    General
    • Android v11
    • June 27, 2022 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • No
    • C30
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.020 W/kg, Body: 0.682 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 2 GB
    • Unisoc T612
    • LPDDR4X
    • 21.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 32 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Realme C30