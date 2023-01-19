 Oppo F19 Pro 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO F19 Pro 256GB

    OPPO F19 Pro 256GB

    OPPO F19 Pro 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 23,490 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4310 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F19 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F19 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35798/heroimage/143259-v3-oppo-f19-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35798/images/Design/143259-v3-oppo-f19-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35798/images/Design/143259-v3-oppo-f19-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35798/images/Design/143259-v3-oppo-f19-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35798/images/Design/143259-v3-oppo-f19-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹23,490
    256 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4310 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹23,490
    256 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4310 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 20,999 M.R.P. ₹29,999
    Buy Now

    OPPO F19 Pro 256GB Price in India

    OPPO F19 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.23,490. The lowest price of OPPO F19 Pro 256GB is Rs.19,975 on amazon.in.

    OPPO F19 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.23,490. The lowest price of OPPO F19 Pro 256GB is Rs.19,975 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F19 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4310 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4310 mAh
    • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 65 % in 25 minutes
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    • F1.7
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 172 grams
    • Fluid Black, Space Silver
    • 160.1 mm
    • 73.2 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    Display
    • 409 ppi
    • 85.18 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 800 nits
    • 90.80 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    • Android v11
    • F19 Pro 256GB
    • Yes
    • March 25, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 0.71 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P95
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GM9446
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo F19 Pro 256gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F19 Pro 256Gb in India?

    Oppo F19 Pro 256Gb price in India at 20,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4310 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F19 Pro 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F19 Pro 256Gb?

    What is the Oppo F19 Pro 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F19 Pro 256Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo F19 Pro 256gb