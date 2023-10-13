Icon
Home Photos Geomagnetic storm could hit the Earth tonight; Know the risk

Geomagnetic storm could hit the Earth tonight; Know the risk

Recent reports have revealed that a geomagnetic storm is likely to hit Earth just before the annular Solar Eclipse on October 14.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 20:02 IST
Icon
Solar Storm
According to a report by Spaceweather.com, a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) was forming near the magnetosphere of the Earth due to the intermixing of slow and fast-moving solar winds which can further lead to geomagnetic storms.  (Pixabay)
1/5 According to a report by Spaceweather.com, a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) was forming near the magnetosphere of the Earth due to the intermixing of slow and fast-moving solar winds which can further lead to geomagnetic storms.  (Pixabay)
Icon
geomagnetic storm
As per reports,  solar winds that are moving rapidly from a coronal hole are soon going to hit the Earth and can lead to a huge geomagnetic storm. This event is expected to take place just before the annular solar eclipse occurs in the early hours of October 14. (Pixabay)
2/5 As per reports,  solar winds that are moving rapidly from a coronal hole are soon going to hit the Earth and can lead to a huge geomagnetic storm. This event is expected to take place just before the annular solar eclipse occurs in the early hours of October 14. (Pixabay)
Icon
geomagnetic storm.
SpaceWeather.com reports suggest that that a stream of solar wind, flowing at approximately 500 km/s from a hole in the Sun's atmosphere, is expected to reach Earth. This situation is expected to get worse and can lead to a geomagnetic storm. (NASA/SDO)
3/5 SpaceWeather.com reports suggest that that a stream of solar wind, flowing at approximately 500 km/s from a hole in the Sun's atmosphere, is expected to reach Earth. This situation is expected to get worse and can lead to a geomagnetic storm. (NASA/SDO)
Icon
geomagnetic storms.
According to NASA when Earth's magnetosphere deflects most solar activity carried by the solar wind, some charged particles seep through. These energetic particles cause magnetic disturbances, known as geomagnetic storms. (Pixabay)
4/5 According to NASA when Earth's magnetosphere deflects most solar activity carried by the solar wind, some charged particles seep through. These energetic particles cause magnetic disturbances, known as geomagnetic storms. (Pixabay)
Icon
Solar storm
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) monitors solar activities by employing instruments such as the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI), the Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE), and the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA). (Pixabay)
5/5 NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) monitors solar activities by employing instruments such as the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI), the Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE), and the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA). (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 13 Oct, 20:02 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TB4 – Asteroid 2023 TB4 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, October 13. In terms of size, it is between 36 feet and 82 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 38220 kilometers per hour.
1410-foot asteroid among 4 other asteroids set to come close to Earth today! NASA reveals details
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 QC5 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
This asteroid got horrifyingly close to Earth, just 4000km, NASA says
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TC1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
House-sized asteroid hurtling towards Earth for close approach, NASA reveals
13 October 2023
Shockingly, Asteroid Bennu, whose samples reached Earth last month, has a 1/2700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195.
Wow! NASA finds building blocks of LIFE in Bennu Asteroid sample!
12 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TV3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Wow! Asteroid 2023 TV3 to pass Earth 4 times closer than the Moon! Know details
12 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 RD11 – Asteroid 2023 RD11, with a width of almost 130 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth today, October 11. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 34315 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of about 4.9 million kilometers.&nbsp;
5 asteroids approaching Earth today at fearsome speeds! Know details
11 October 2023
Know the solar storm threat for the Earth this week.
NASA detects massive sunspot that can trigger extreme solar storm activity
11 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TF4 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Asteroid hurtling towards Earth today at a mind-numbing 31394 kmph, reveals NASA
11 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon