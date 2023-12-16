Design and Portability:ASUS introduces the Zenbook 14 OLED, a premium ultraportable laptop in the Zenbook Classic series. It's a sleek, lightweight, all-metal design with a 14.9mm thin chassis, weighing just 1.2 kg. Features an extended-life 75 Wh battery for up to 15 hours of productivity. Performance:Powered by top-tier Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel Arc graphics, providing AI-powered experiences and high-performance computing. Includes up to 1TB SSD storage, 32GB RAM, and WiFi 6E for faster work and gaming capabilities. Immersive Display:Boasts a vivid 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen with 600-nit brightness and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. Adaptive sync ensures smooth visuals while on the go. Connectivity:Offers a comprehensive set of high-speed I/O ports, including two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack, eliminating the need for additional dongles. User Experience and Sustainability:Incorporates advanced features like super-linear speakers, a quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter, and an eco-conscious design using up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials. Exceeds ENERGY STAR power-efficiency standards by 50% and undergoes stringent US military-grade durability testing.