Home Photos Republic Day tech bonanza: realme C67 5G, realme Pad 2, realme 11x - stellar savings on cards

Republic Day tech bonanza: realme C67 5G, realme Pad 2, realme 11x - stellar savings on cards

Salute savings, embrace innovation! Discover unbeatable deals on realme devices in this Republic Day sale, featuring realme C67 5G, realme Pad 2, realme 11x 5G, and more. Dive into cutting-edge features, stellar performance, and discounts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 22:01 IST
realme C67 5G
1. realme C67 5G: Priced attractively at INR 13,999, the realme C67 5G boasts a 50MP AI camera, 6.72'' FHD+ display, and a robust MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. With options of 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, it ensures a smooth performance, available in Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple on realme.com and Flipkart. 

realme Pad 2
2. realme Pad 2: Ideal for work or study, the realme Pad 2, starting at INR 17,999, features an 11.5” 120Hz 2K Display, MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset, and Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers. Choose from Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green, with LTE 6GB+128GB and LTE 8GB+256GB options on realme.com and Flipkart. 
realme Buds T300
3. realme Buds T300: Enhance your audio experience with the realme Buds T300 priced at INR 2,299. These earphones offer 30 dB active noise cancellation, 40 hours of battery life, and IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. Stylish Black and Youth White options are available on realme.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. 
realme 11x 5G
4. realme 11x 5G: Combining design and performance, the realme 11x 5G, starting at INR 13,499, features a 64MP AI Dual Camera, 6.72-inch Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Choose from Purple Dawn and Midnight Black on realme.com and Flipkart. 
realme narzo 60 5G
5. realme narzo 60 5G: Priced at INR 17,999, the realme narzo 60 5G offers a 6.43” 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, 64MP camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset. With a 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging, it comes in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black on realme.com and Amazon.in.  
First Published Date: 24 Jan, 22:01 IST
