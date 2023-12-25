Strong CME coming! Solar storm expected to hit Earth on December 27, says NASA

Icon
A CME was hurled towards the Earth on December 24, Christmas Eve, and it will make contact with on December 27 and spark a solar storm, reveal NASA models. Check details.

Dec 25 2023
After almost a week of minor solar activity, the Sun has picked up the pace. On December 24, Christmas Eve day, a coronal mass ejection (CME) was released after a magnetic filament erupted on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. As per NASA prediction models, this CME will make an impact on our planet on December 27, two days from now. Luckily, the impact is not head-on; only a glancing blow will be delivered. It is not known at the moment just how intense it may end up being. (Pixabay)
The incident was reported by SpaceWeather.com which stated, “Yesterday, Dec. 24th, a magnificant filament of magnetism erupted from the sun's northern hemisphere, hurling a CME into space. Most of the CME is expected to pass north of our planet--most, but not all. NASA models suggest a glancing blow on Dec. 27th”. The eruption occurred on the northeastern side of the Sun, which is why there is no likelihood of it making a head-on collision. (NASA)
NASA models use historic solar storm and CME data, as well as observations from its Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) to make predictions through its systems with advanced algorithms. While these models, just like any other solar storm prediction model, are not 100 percent precise, they give us a fairly accurate estimate of the strike time and the angle of the movement of CME. What remains unknown is the intensity. At the moment, the model predicts a G1-class solar storm, but these are known to change and a better understanding will come closer to the time of impact. (Pixabay)
The increase in solar activity comes as the Sun inches closer to the peak of its solar cycle. Currently, the Sun is in the Solar Cycle 25 phase, which began in late 2019 or early 2020. Solar cycles are 11-year periods in which the Sun’s solar activity peaks and then slows down significantly. The peak is called Solar Maximum and the trough is called Solar Minimum.  (Pixabay)
The forecast anticipates a G1-class storm, indicating that it is likely to trigger auroras and potentially interfere with radio waves, leading to disruptions in communication for various groups such as mariners, aviators, drone pilots, and amateur radio operators. (Pixabay)
