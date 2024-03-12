 Unforgettable! ISRO’s INSAT-3D satellite snaps mesmerizing HD images of Earth with focus on India | Photos
ISRO’s INSAT-3D satellite captures mesmerizing images of Earth with great focus on India in several different wavelength bands. Know how the images were taken.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 13:02 IST
INSAT-3D
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared stunning images of Earth that were captured by the INSAT-3D satellite. The images were the first set of data shared by the satellite with the Indian space agency. The images of Earth showcase the different atmospheric behaviour and all this data could help researchers gain insight into the ongoing changes that are going on in quick time. (ISRO)
ISRO
The Earth images were captured with the help of meteorological payloads technology which consists of 6 channel Imager and 19 channel Sounder. ISRO reported that these payloads were created in Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad. The images were processed at the Master Control Facility, Hasan. (ISRO)
ISRO
The imagers in the payload captured the images with multiple spectral channels and wavelengths. This helps the equipment to gather information about the Earth’s atmospheric and surface phenomena such as clouds, aerosols, land surface temperature, vegetation health, and water vapour distribution. (ISRO)
ISRO
The 19-channel sounder helped the payload to capture radiation emitted by different atmospheric components such as water vapour, ozone, carbon dioxide, and other gases. The payloads are also specialized in measuring the temperature of 40 geophysical data products including sea surface, land, winds, and others. (ISRO)
ISRO
The geostationary satellite, INSAT-3DS was first launched on February 17, 2024, and now it is continuously monitoring Earth’s atmosphere, surface temperature, and other factors. The mission will help scientists to track natural calamities such as cyclones, thunderstorms, and more. (ISRO)
First Published Date: 12 Mar, 13:02 IST
