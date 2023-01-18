 Reach Champ Fm Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Reach Champ FM

    Reach Champ FM is a phone, available price is Rs 699 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reach Champ FM from HT Tech. Buy Reach Champ FM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹699
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Reach Champ FM Price in India

    Reach Champ FM price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of Reach Champ FM is Rs.799 on amazon.in.

    Reach Champ Fm Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1500 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Coffee
    Display
    • TFT
    • 114 ppi
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • Reach
    • Champ FM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • June 26, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Reach Champ Fm FAQs

    What is the Reach Champ Fm Battery Capacity?

    Reach Champ Fm has a 1500 mAh battery.

    Is Reach Champ Fm Waterproof?

    Reach Champ Fm